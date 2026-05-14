Cannes Day 2: Like Alia's Princess Look? VOTE!

Alia Bhatt turned heads at Cannes 2026 in both her Princess and desi looks.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

Key Points Alia Bhatt made a stunning appearance at Cannes 2026 in a powder blue gown, exuding a modern-day princess aesthetic for a film premiere.

For her Day 2 Cannes appearance, Alia showcased a custom-draped ivory chanderi dhoti skirt by Tarun Tahiliani.

She accessorised her dhoti skirt look with traditional Indian jewellery.

Photograph: Manon Cruz/Reuters

Alia Bhatt continues to put up striking appearances at Cannes 2026 on Day 2.

Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

Alia walked the red carpet for the premiere of the compelling French film, A Women's Life, which is getting good reviews online.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor)

A Fairytale Red Carpet Moment

Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

Alia wore a powder blue custom Danielle Frankel confection paired with Malabar gold and diamond jewellery.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt (@aliaabhatt)

Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

Alia accessorised her look with a delicate lacey choker featuring a pendant.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celebrity Makeup Artist Puneet B Saini (@puneetbsaini)

Traditional Flair at Bharat Pavilion

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

Earlier, Alia chose a desi look to represent the Bharat Pavillion at Cannes, and picked a Tarun Tahiliani creation.

She wore a custom-draped ivory chanderi dhoti skirt paired with a sculpted corset, and added traditional jewellery like payal, a nath, a bindi and a hath phool.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor)

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Flaunting her Day 2 look, Alia took to Instagram and shared a video from the festival and posted: 'Feeling unapologetically filmy for the inauguration of the Bharat Pavillion.'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt (@aliaabhatt)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celebrity Makeup Artist Puneet B Saini (@puneetbsaini)

On Day 2, Alia attended the inauguration of Bharat Pavilion at Cannes and met up with Director Ashutosh Gowariker who is planning to make a film on the India-Pakistan 1952 cricket series.

Alia returns to Cannes for the second consecutive year as a global ambassador for L'Oreal Paris.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

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