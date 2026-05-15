Cannes 2026: Which Alia Bhatt Look Did You Love? VOTE!

Alia Bhatt made waves with her Cannes 2026 appearance, not just for her stunning outfits but also for her classy response to trolls.

IMAGE: Alia Bhatt at Cannes 2026. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Key Points Alia Bhatt concluded her Cannes appearance, sharing her experience and various moments on Instagram.

Alia responded to a troll who commented on her lack of attention at Cannes with a 'classy' and 'savage' reply.

Alia's custom ivory silk sari gown look was featured in an Instagram reel, prompting the troll's comment and her subsequent viral response.

Alia Bhatt's winning turn at Cannes 2026 comes to an end, and she shares her experience with an array of pictures on Instagram. From her makeup shots to munching on makhana, the actor seemed to have an eventful and busy time at the festival.

See the pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt (@aliaabhatt)

Alia's Viral Response to Trolls

Alia also had a thing or two to say to her trolls, who felt the international media wasn't giving her any attention on the red carpet. On Wednesday, when she shared an Instagram reel featuring her custom ivory silk sari gown look, a user wrote, 'What a pity, no one noticed you.'

Alia responded: 'Why pity love? You noticed me :)'

The actor's reply quickly went viral, with social media users describing the response as 'classy' and 'savage'.

Your favourite Alia look?

Alia had five looks at Cannes, and she aced all of them.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia wears a custom off-shoulder Tarun Tahiliani ensemble, where the gown was made with brocade fabric and featured hand-painted floral embroidery in burgundy and ivory shades.

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Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia wears a custom Tarun Tahiliani draped concept sari, where Victorian corsetry meets the fluidity of Indian drape traditions.

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Photograph: Manon Cruz/Reuters

Alia wears a powder blue custom Danielle Frankel confection paired with Malabar gold and diamond jewellery. She accessorised her look with a delicate lacey choker featuring a pendant.

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Photograph: Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

Alia dons Designer Tamara Ralph's ensemble, which features a sculpted corseted silhouette, a plunging neckline, sweeping train, and a dreamy chiffon scarf trailing behind her. She complements her outfit with Golconda Rose jewellery, which is a celebration of Amrapali's legacy and Jaipur's timeless craftsmanship.

The Golconda Rose is a handcrafted white gold high jewellery creation featuring 168.27 carats of rare pink coral, a 5.53 carat Golconda Type 2A diamond, and 20 carats of finely set diamonds.

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Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia's first Cannes look was a dreamy couture ensemble that looked like a watercolour painting. She picks a structured corset-style bodice gown with delicate spaghetti straps and a soft sweetheart neckline from the shelves of Designer Yash Patil's That Antique Piece.

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With inputs from ANI

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff