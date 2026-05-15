Cannes 2026: Tara Sutaria Goes All Black

Tara Sutaria made a stunning debut at Cannes 2026, exuding Hollywood glamour in a chic black gown for the Red Sea Women in Cinema Gala.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

Key Points Tara Sutaria attended the Red Sea Women in Cinema event at the Festival de Cannes, showcasing an elegant black outfit.

She wore a black gown, designed by Romanian Designer Rhea Costa, channelling old-Hollywood sophistication.

Her look was accessorised with Saint Laurent sunglasses, Chanel earrings, and Jimmy Choo heels, styled by Tanya Ghavri.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

Tara Sutaria continued her classic Hollywood look for the Red Sea Women in Cinema event at Cannes.

Fashion Details and Styling

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

Tara's outfit was designed by Romanian Designer Rhea Costa, and she completed her look with sharp Saint Laurent sunglasses, Chanel earrings, and Jimmy Choo heels.

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Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

'Thrilled to be invited to Festival de Cannes and to be honoured at the Red Sea Film Foundation's Women in Cinema Gala. Tomorrow eve is a big moment! Stay tuned.. Until then, some moments from day one.'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff