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Home  » Movies » Cannes 2026: Tara Sutaria Goes All Black

Cannes 2026: Tara Sutaria Goes All Black

By REDIFF MOVIES
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May 15, 2026 10:00 IST

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Tara Sutaria made a stunning debut at Cannes 2026, exuding Hollywood glamour in a chic black gown for the Red Sea Women in Cinema Gala.

Tara Sutaria at Cannes

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

Key Points

  • Tara Sutaria attended the Red Sea Women in Cinema event at the Festival de Cannes, showcasing an elegant black outfit.
  • She wore a black gown, designed by Romanian Designer Rhea Costa, channelling old-Hollywood sophistication.
  • Her look was accessorised with Saint Laurent sunglasses, Chanel earrings, and Jimmy Choo heels, styled by Tanya Ghavri.
 

Tara Sutaria at Cannes

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

Tara Sutaria continued her classic Hollywood look for the Red Sea Women in Cinema event at Cannes.

Fashion Details and Styling

Tara Sutaria at Cannes

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

Tara's outfit was designed by Romanian Designer Rhea Costa, and she completed her look with sharp Saint Laurent sunglasses, Chanel earrings, and Jimmy Choo heels.

Like Tara's look at Cannes? VOTE!

 

Tara Sutaria at Cannes

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

'Thrilled to be invited to Festival de Cannes and to be honoured at the Red Sea Film Foundation's Women in Cinema Gala. Tomorrow eve is a big moment! Stay tuned.. Until then, some moments from day one.'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

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