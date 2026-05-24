Cannes 2026: Mouni Roy's Dramatic Black-And-Gold Gown

Mouni Roy made a stunning impression at the Cannes 2026 Pre-amfAR event, dazzling in a dramatic black-and-gold gown.

IMAGE: Mouni Roy at the Cannes Pre-amfAR event, here and below. Photographs: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Key Points Mouni Roy attended the Cannes 2026 Pre-amfAR event, making a striking appearance in a black-and-gold gown.

The dramatic outfit, designed by Nedret Taciroglu, featured metallic gold details and a classic Hollywood-inspired aesthetic.

The strapless black velvet gown transitioned into a skirt adorned with large gold decorations resembling metal leaves or petals.

Roy complemented her look with minimal accessories, including a black clutch, statement earrings, and a ring.

Mouni Roy attended the Cannes 2026 Pre-amfAR event wearing a black-and-gold gown with a bold, dramatic design. The dress had metallic gold details and a classic Hollywood-inspired style.

After wearing several eye-catching outfits at the 79th Cannes film festival, Mouni once again grabbed attention at the Pre-amfAR event.

Like Mouni Roy's Dramatic Black And Gold Gown?

The Designer Ensemble

The outfit was designed and styled by Nedret Taciroglu. Mouni shared photos from the event and wrote, 'A beautiful evening with @chopard wearing @nedrettaciroglu.'

The event took place before the amfAR Gala on the French Riviera. Mouni's outfit stood out because of its unique shape and bold design.

Glamorous Details and Styling

The strapless black velvet gown fit closely at the top and changed into a skirt with large gold decorations that looked like metal leaves or petals.

The black and gold colours gave the outfit a strong and stylish look.

Mouni kept her accessories simple with a black clutch, statement earrings and a ring.

For makeup and hair, Mouni chose soft waves, glowing skin and smoky eye makeup.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

The overall look was elegant and polished, matching the dramatic outfit well.

Her confidence and poses added to the glamorous feel of the evening.

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Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff