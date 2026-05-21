Cannes 2026: Like Mouni Roy's Off-Shoulder Gown? VOTE!

Mouni Roy made a glamorous appearance at Cannes 2026, sharing photographs and videos amidst ongoing speculation about her personal life.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Key Points Mouni posted a carousel of dreamy moments from Cannes, and captioned them, 'En route to the Croisette.'

The visuals featured Mouni in an intricately-designed, off-shoulder gown adorned with crystal net detailing and a sculpted silhouette.

What caught everyone's attention is the song Mouni used along with her pictures. The track I Don't Chase, I Attract by Affirmation Club, including the lines I Love Money, Money Loves Me, led to discussion about her personal life.

Mouni Roy made yet another glamorous appearance at Cannes 2026, sharing a series of photographs and videos from the French Riviera amid ongoing speculation surrounding her separation from businessman Suraj Nambiar.

Taking to social media, the actor posted a carousel of dreamy moments from Cannes, and captioned them, 'En route to the Croisette.'



The visuals featured Mouni in an intricately-designed, off-shoulder gown adorned with crystal net detailing and a sculpted silhouette.

Styled with a sleek bun, statement diamond jewellery and glam makeup, the actor posed elegantly inside a luxury car before stepping out onto the streets near the iconic Croisette.

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Suraj Nambiar Addresses Separation Rumours

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

What caught everyone's attention is the song Mouni used along with her pictures. The track I Don't Chase, I Attract by Affirmation Club, including the lines I Love Money, Money Loves Me, led to discussion about her personal life.

Earlier this month, Mouni and Suraj Nambiar confirmed their separation through a joint statement shared online. Soon after, Suraj addressed rumours surrounding alimony, and strongly denied alimony disputes.

'Reports surrounding our separation have been made in bad taste and are absolutely malicious,' Suraj wrote, adding, 'Let me set the record straight once and for all. There is no alimony. There are no disputes. There is no third party involved.'

He clarified that the decision to separate was mutual and amicable: 'Mouni and I chose to part ways together, with mutual respect and with full consideration for each other's well being. That is the truth. Everything else being reported is fiction, and in some cases, a deliberate attempt to vilify two people who have done nothing but ask to be left alone.'

Earlier, Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar had jointly announced their separation through a social media statement, saying they had mutually decided to 'part ways' after 'thoughtful reflection on evolving personal priorities.'

Mouni and Suraj wed in Goa in January 2022.

With inputs from ANI

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Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff