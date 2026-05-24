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Home  » Movies » Cannes 2026: Like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Pink Gown?

Cannes 2026: Like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Pink Gown?

By REDIFF MOVIES
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 24, 2026 13:30 IST

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Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrated her 24th year at Cannes with a stunning appearance in a baby pink gown at the L'Oreal Paris 'Lights On Women's Worth' gala.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes Film Festival

IMAGE: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes 2026, here and below. Photographs: Kind courtesy Mohit Rai/Instagram

Key Points

  • Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore a custom soft baby pink gown by Sophie Couture for L'Oréal Paris annual 'Lights On Women's Worth' gala.
  • The elegant outfit featured a fitted heart-shaped silk design, a long flowing chiffon cape, and sparkling Swarovski crystal floral decorations.
  • Her look was completed with statement rings, simple diamond drop earrings, side-parted wavy hair, and soft pink makeup.
 

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes Film Festival

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked as elegant as ever at Cannes 2026 in a soft baby pink gown.

She attended L'Oréal Paris' annual 'Lights On Women's Worth' gala wearing a custom outfit designed by Sophie Couture.

The Sophie Couture Creation

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes Film Festival

The dress had a fitted heart-shaped design made from silk, along with a long flowing chiffon cape and floral decorations.

Celebrity stylist Mohit Rai shared photos of her look on Instagram and praised her feminine style.

The gown featured a strapless corset-style top with detailed pleats and draping that highlighted her waist.

Sparkling Swarovski crystal flowers in rose gold, copper, and dark mauve colors were added from the bodice to the hips, giving the outfit extra shine and texture.

Like Aishwarya's Second look?

Completing the Look

 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mohit Rai (@mohitrai)

 

The look was completed with a heavily draped satin-silk skirt and a sheer floor-length cape that created a dramatic red-carpet effect.

To keep the attention on the gown, Aishwarya skipped a necklace and instead wore statement rings and simple diamond drop earrings.

She styled her hair in her signature side-parted wavy look. Her makeup included soft pink lipstick, matte skin makeup, and classic winged eyeliner to match the pastel outfit.

A Cannes Veteran

This appearance marked Aishwarya's 24th year at Cannes, showing her long association with the famous film festival and L'Oréal Paris.

Before this look, she also wore a dramatic outfit called 'Luminara', designed by Designer Amit Aggarwal.

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Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

REDIFF MOVIES
Source: ANI

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