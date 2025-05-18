What Are Anupam, Boman Doing Slow Mo?

IMAGE: Karan Tacker, Shubhangi Dutt, Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi and Boman Irani at Cannes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anupam Kher/Instagram

Anupam Kher's directorial Tanvi The Great is all set for its grand premiere at the Cannes film festival, and the team is already turning heads.

Ahead of their red carpet appearance, Anupam shared a dapper video on his Instagram account with co-stars Boman Irani, Karan Tacker, Pallavi Joshi and Shubhangi Dutt.

In the slow-motion video, the actors are seen walking together, all suited and booted, looking ready for the big day.

Along with the video, Kher added a caption that read, 'We MISS the rest of the gang of #Tanvi The Great at #CannesFilmFestival! But we also know you are WITH us! We will see them soon on screen at the #WorldPremiere Jai Ho!'

Jackie Shroff and Arvind Swami play crucial roles. Game of Thrones actor Iain Glen also features in the film.

Tanvi The Great features sound design by Resul Pookutty, the Oscar-winning (Slumdog Millionaire) sound designer.

And the music is composed by another Oscar winner, M M Keeravani.

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff