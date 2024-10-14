Can You Pout Like Janhvi?

Beautiful celeb posts to bright up the start of your week.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor /Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor shows us how to get the pout right during a break from the shooting of her Chuttamale song in Devara.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kalki Koechlin/Instagram

Kalki Koechlin becomes a flower girl.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Deol/Instagram

Esha Deol sends her earnest wishes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tabu/Instagram

Tabu, lost in thought.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Pilgaonkar/Instagram

Shriya Pilgaonkar gets poetic: 'सफ़र ख़ूबसूरत है, मंज़िल तो सिर्फ़ एक मुकाम है, हर कदम के पीछे एक कहानी अंजाम है।'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram

Shehnaaz Gill brightens up a photo session.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjeeda Shaikh/Instagram

Sanjeeda Shaikh looks wow in a sari.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manasi Parekh/Instagram

National Award winner Manasi Parekh shares a picture with husband Parthiv Goel and declares her love for Mumbai: 'Once a Mumbaikar, always a Mumbaikar. Mumbai has given me everything in my life.. this city is better than any city in the whole world. If you're ready to work hard this city can give you everything and the people make you feel like you're never alone. So I dedicate one performance segment @rangilore to the love of my life, Bombay.'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com