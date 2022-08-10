News
Can You ACE This Bollywood Quiz?

Can You ACE This Bollywood Quiz?

By SUKANYA VERMA
August 10, 2022 12:35 IST
Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

A brand new week, a brand new quiz!

Ready to identify the right movie from the options listed below?

On your marks, get, set, click.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

 
A. Badal
B. Hey Ram
C. Raja Ki Aayegi Baaraat
  B. Hey Ram
 
A. Bachna Ae Haseeno
B. Housefull
C. Break Ke Baad
  B. Housefull
 
A. PK
B. Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani
C. Noor
  A. PK
 
A. Singham Returns
B. Raid
C. Drishyam
  C. Drishyam
 
A. Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi
B. Dil Hai Tumhara
C. Bhoot
  B. Dil Hai Tumhara
 
A. Ahista Ahista
B. Sahib Biwi Aur Gangster
C. Rang De Basanti
  C. Rang De Basanti
 
A. Dhoop
B. Aap Mujhe Achche Lagne Lage
C. Dangerous Ishq
  A. Dhoop
 
A. Delhi 6
B. Jabariya Jodi
C. Bala
  C. Bala
 
A. Saatwan Aasman
B. Junoon
C. Sir
  B. Junoon
 
A. Gandhi My Father
B. Lootera
C. Chingaari
  A. Gandhi My Father
 
  
Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

SUKANYA VERMA
