Home  » Movies » BTS: Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri

BTS: Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri

By REDIFF MOVIES
December 08, 2025 15:45 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday shares pictures from the sets of her film, Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri from Croatia.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya dons a vibrant pink and orange bikini along with a red sarong.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Kartik plays Ray, while Ananya plays Rumi, their onscreen chemistry applauded by their fans.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Sharing the pictures, Ananya writes, 'Rumi is very happy with all the love Hum Dono is getting even though her expression in the last pictures are very grumpy #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

And this is the last grumpy picture.

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri will release on December 25.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

REDIFF MOVIES
