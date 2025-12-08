BTS: Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri

Ananya Panday shares pictures from the sets of her film, Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri from Croatia.
Ananya dons a vibrant pink and orange bikini along with a red sarong.
Kartik plays Ray, while Ananya plays Rumi, their onscreen chemistry applauded by their fans.
Sharing the pictures, Ananya writes, 'Rumi is very happy with all the love Hum Dono is getting even though her expression in the last pictures are very grumpy #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri.
And this is the last grumpy picture.
Directed by Sameer Vidwans, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri will release on December 25.
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff