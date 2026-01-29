Ready For Bridgerton Season 4?

Benedict Bridgerton romances Sophie Baek in the new season of the Netflix series, Bridgerton.

IMAGE: Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha in Bridgerton Season 4

Key Points Bridgerton Season 4 focuses on Benedict Bridgerton and introduces a Cinderella-inspired romance that explores class differences and identity.

The season is released in two parts, with the first half streaming from January 29 and the second half arriving in February 26.

Bridgerton 4 puts Benedict's romance with Sophie Baek in the spotlight.

For all the Bridgerton fans out there, here's the latest news on the newest season! Yes, Season 4 is all set to arrive, and the Ton has never been happier!

The Bridgerton Season 4 Release Date and Where to Watch

Bridgerton Season 4 releases on January 29, exclusively on Netflix.

The first four episodes of the series arrives January 29, and the second part will release on February 26.

What Bridgerton Season 4 is About

Bridgerton Season 4 shifts its focus to Benedict Bridgerton (played by Luke Thompson), the artistic and free-spirited second son of the Bridgerton family.

His life takes a dramatic turn after a chance encounter at a lavish masquerade ball hosted by his mother.

There, he meets a mysterious woman dressed in silver, who leaves a lasting impression on his heart.

The young lady is Sophie Baek (played by Yerin Ha), who lives on the margins of high society due to her lower social standing.

Meet the Bridgerton cast

Luke Thompson, 37, takes centre stage as Benedict Bridgerton. The British actor was raised in France and was earlier seen in Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk.

Yerin Ha, 28, is a South Korean singer-actor, knwon for her roles in Bad Behaviour and The Survivors.

The other members of the Bridgerton family return, including Golda Rosheuvel, Will Tilston, Polly Walker, Simone Ashley, Charithra Chandran, Shelley Conn, Martins Imhangbe, Calam Lynch, Rupert Young and Victor Alli.

Why the Bridgerton soundtrack stands out

What makes the Bridgerton soundtrack pop is when it includes Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo songs.

Hearing a Taylor Swift song transformed into elegant strings during a ballroom scene is a beautiful mix of the past and the contemporary.

Olivia Rodrigo's music fits into the Bridgerton world well too, making love and heartbreak as powerful in the 1800s as they are today.

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff