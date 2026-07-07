Bridesmaids Janhvi-Khushi Flank Pretty Bride Anshula Kapoor

Producer Boney Kapoor's eldest daughter Anshula Kapoor has tied the knot with Rohan Thakkar, sharing heartwarming glimpses of their traditional wedding ceremony.

IMAGE: Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar on their wedding day. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anshula Kapoor/Instagram

Key Points Boney Kapoor's eldest daughter Anshula Kapoor married beau Rohan Thakkar on July 6.

Sisters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor were seen assisting Rohan with the sindoor ritual, fulfilling bridesmaid duties.

Anshula penned a heartfelt Instagram caption, expressing her love for Rohan, calling him her 'safest place' and 'easiest choice'.

Anshula Kapoor tied the knot with beau Rohan Thakkar on July 6. A few hours after exchanging vows, Anshula posted several pictures from her wedding ceremony. The snapshots capture Anshula and Rohan solemnising their relationship as husband and wife.

Wedding Festivities and Family Moments

IMAGE: Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor with Anshula. Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

One of the pictures shows Anshula's sisters, Janhvi and Khushi, helping their 'Jiju', Rohan, apply sindoor to Anshula's forehead, happily fulfilling bridesmaids' duties.

In her Instagram post, Anshula penned a heartfelt caption. She wrote, '06.07.2026. Of all the people. Of all the places. Of all the timing. It was you. And somehow, through every twist, detour, and surprise, it is still you. My favourite conversation. My safest place. My easiest choice. Always you @rohanthakkar1511.'

Anshula's father Boney Kapoor blessed the couple and posted on social media: 'New journey begins for my genius pretty daughter Anshula with Rohan, who are made for each other, will surely make this journey happy eternally.'

See more pictures more:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anshula Kapoor (@anshulakapoor)

'You will always be mine but now I have to let you go'

IMAGE: Anshula and her brother Arjun Kapoor. Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Kapoor/Instagram

Anshula's brother Arjun Kapoor posted pictures and shared a heartful post to his 'Ansh'.

He wrote, 'You will always be mine but now I have to let you go... Today you start your new journey with Rohan and my heart, mind and soul are so so happy seeing you smile. I have seen you grow up and become this wonderful woman who represents our Mom every step of the way, don't you ever worry cause she is watching over you and blessing you all the time... I'm always here, always got your back and always making sure the smile never leaves.'

See more pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

See more pictures posted by Khushi Kapoor:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khushi Kapoor (@khushikapoor)

Anshula and Rohan got engaged in July 2025 after Rohan proposed during a romantic getaway.

This web site may embed third-party content from YouTube/Instagram/social media for news and informational purposes under fair use provisions for reporting. All rights remain with the original creators. We do not host or own such content. Any concerns may be reported to us for review and removal in good faith.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff