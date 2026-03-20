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Brace Yourself For Border 2 On OTT!

By SUKANYA VERMA
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 20, 2026 13:32 IST

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Brace yourself for Sunny Deol's roaring patriotism and more on OTT this week, as Sukanya Verma lists your choices.

Key Points

  • Border 2 arrives on OTT this weekend, on Netflix.
  • The other sequel arriving this weekend is Wicked: For Good, on JioHotstar.
  • Peaky Blinders gets a movie, on Netflix.

Border 2
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Hindi

Border 2

Sunny Deol proves he's still got it as he shows the ropes to a brand new batch of soldiers for the 1971 war in the second film in the Border franchise where director Anurag Singh steps in J P Dutta's shoes.

Wicked: For Good
Where to watch? Jio Hotstar
Language: English

Wicked: For Good

Speaking of sequels, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo return to sing their hearts out as witches on two ends of the virtue spectrum navigating friendship and fantasy in Wicked: For Good.

The Housemaid
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: English

The Housemaid

Based on Freida McFadden's novel, The Housemaid starring Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried's thriller aspirations kickstart when a maid comes to work for a wealthy household and the dark secrets the twain share.

Jazz City
Where to watch? SonyLIV
Language: Bengali

Jazz City

Over the course of 10 ambitious episodes, Soumik Sen’s Jazz City captures the events leading to the birth of Bangladesh against the backdrop of a jazz club in 1970s Kolkata.

Imperfect Women
Where to watch? Apple TV+
Language: English

Imperfect Women

In this eight-part adaptation of Araminta Hall's novel, Elisabeth Moss, Kate Mara and Kerry Washington star as a troika of besties coping with a murder investigation taking its toll on their longtime friendship.

Chiraiya
Where to watch? Jio Hotstar
Language: Hindi

Chiraiya

Chiraiya addresses the significance of consent and how its lost on a society eager to muffle a woman's desires or lack of it in the six-part web-series revolving around marital rape.

No Other Choice
Where to watch? Mubi
Language: Korean

No Other Choice

South Korean auteur Park Chan-wook's No Other Choice adapts American satirical novel, The Ax by Donald Westlake documenting a desperate unemployed man’s drastic, deadly measures to wipe off job competition when confronted by the evils of corporate downsizing.

Landlord
Where to watch? Z5
Language: Kannada

Landord

When a push leads to a shove, a sympathetic people’s leader takes on a tyrant land owner in a 1980s Karnataka village providing a much needed breakthrough from the feudal system hierarchy.

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English

Peaky Blinders

Cillian Murphy reprises one of his most famous characters in a Peaky Blinders spin-off drama as a gangster cutting his self-imposed exile short to rescue his estranged son from Nazi trouble.

Kasaragod Embassy
Where to watch? Z5
Language: Malayalam

Kasaragod Embassy

Penny pinched cousins, engaged in a passport forgery racket, face jail time when word gets around the police about their crime.

Aga Aga Sunbai! Kay Mhanta Sasubai?
Where to watch? Z5
Language: Marathi

Aga Aga Sunbai! Kay Mhanta Sasubai?

Find out what's the mood like when a modern-minded daughter-in-law and her super traditional mom-in-law are forced to live under the same roof in this hit Marathi movie.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com

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