Brace Yourself For Border 2 On OTT!

Brace yourself for Sunny Deol's roaring patriotism and more on OTT this week, as Sukanya Verma lists your choices.
Key Points
- Border 2 arrives on OTT this weekend, on Netflix.
- The other sequel arriving this weekend is Wicked: For Good, on JioHotstar.
- Peaky Blinders gets a movie, on Netflix.
Border 2
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Hindi
Sunny Deol proves he's still got it as he shows the ropes to a brand new batch of soldiers for the 1971 war in the second film in the Border franchise where director Anurag Singh steps in J P Dutta's shoes.
Wicked: For Good
Where to watch? Jio Hotstar
Language: English
Speaking of sequels, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo return to sing their hearts out as witches on two ends of the virtue spectrum navigating friendship and fantasy in Wicked: For Good.
The Housemaid
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: English
Based on Freida McFadden's novel, The Housemaid starring Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried's thriller aspirations kickstart when a maid comes to work for a wealthy household and the dark secrets the twain share.
Jazz City
Where to watch? SonyLIV
Language: Bengali
Over the course of 10 ambitious episodes, Soumik Sen’s Jazz City captures the events leading to the birth of Bangladesh against the backdrop of a jazz club in 1970s Kolkata.
Imperfect Women
Where to watch? Apple TV+
Language: English
In this eight-part adaptation of Araminta Hall's novel, Elisabeth Moss, Kate Mara and Kerry Washington star as a troika of besties coping with a murder investigation taking its toll on their longtime friendship.
Chiraiya
Where to watch? Jio Hotstar
Language: Hindi
Chiraiya addresses the significance of consent and how its lost on a society eager to muffle a woman's desires or lack of it in the six-part web-series revolving around marital rape.
No Other Choice
Where to watch? Mubi
Language: Korean
South Korean auteur Park Chan-wook's No Other Choice adapts American satirical novel, The Ax by Donald Westlake documenting a desperate unemployed man’s drastic, deadly measures to wipe off job competition when confronted by the evils of corporate downsizing.
Landlord
Where to watch? Z5
Language: Kannada
When a push leads to a shove, a sympathetic people’s leader takes on a tyrant land owner in a 1980s Karnataka village providing a much needed breakthrough from the feudal system hierarchy.
Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English
Cillian Murphy reprises one of his most famous characters in a Peaky Blinders spin-off drama as a gangster cutting his self-imposed exile short to rescue his estranged son from Nazi trouble.
Kasaragod Embassy
Where to watch? Z5
Language: Malayalam
Penny pinched cousins, engaged in a passport forgery racket, face jail time when word gets around the police about their crime.
Aga Aga Sunbai! Kay Mhanta Sasubai?
Where to watch? Z5
Language: Marathi
Find out what's the mood like when a modern-minded daughter-in-law and her super traditional mom-in-law are forced to live under the same roof in this hit Marathi movie.
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff