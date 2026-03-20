Brace Yourself For Border 2 On OTT!

Brace yourself for Sunny Deol's roaring patriotism and more on OTT this week, as Sukanya Verma lists your choices.

Key Points Border 2 arrives on OTT this weekend, on Netflix.

The other sequel arriving this weekend is Wicked: For Good, on JioHotstar.

Peaky Blinders gets a movie, on Netflix.

Border 2

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

Sunny Deol proves he's still got it as he shows the ropes to a brand new batch of soldiers for the 1971 war in the second film in the Border franchise where director Anurag Singh steps in J P Dutta's shoes.

Wicked: For Good

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: English

Speaking of sequels, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo return to sing their hearts out as witches on two ends of the virtue spectrum navigating friendship and fantasy in Wicked: For Good.

The Housemaid

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Based on Freida McFadden's novel, The Housemaid starring Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried's thriller aspirations kickstart when a maid comes to work for a wealthy household and the dark secrets the twain share.

Jazz City

Where to watch? SonyLIV

Language: Bengali

Over the course of 10 ambitious episodes, Soumik Sen’s Jazz City captures the events leading to the birth of Bangladesh against the backdrop of a jazz club in 1970s Kolkata.

Imperfect Women

Where to watch? Apple TV+

Language: English

In this eight-part adaptation of Araminta Hall's novel, Elisabeth Moss, Kate Mara and Kerry Washington star as a troika of besties coping with a murder investigation taking its toll on their longtime friendship.

Chiraiya

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: Hindi

Chiraiya addresses the significance of consent and how its lost on a society eager to muffle a woman's desires or lack of it in the six-part web-series revolving around marital rape.

No Other Choice

Where to watch? Mubi

Language: Korean

South Korean auteur Park Chan-wook's No Other Choice adapts American satirical novel, The Ax by Donald Westlake documenting a desperate unemployed man’s drastic, deadly measures to wipe off job competition when confronted by the evils of corporate downsizing.

Landlord

Where to watch? Z5

Language: Kannada







When a push leads to a shove, a sympathetic people’s leader takes on a tyrant land owner in a 1980s Karnataka village providing a much needed breakthrough from the feudal system hierarchy.

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Cillian Murphy reprises one of his most famous characters in a Peaky Blinders spin-off drama as a gangster cutting his self-imposed exile short to rescue his estranged son from Nazi trouble.

Kasaragod Embassy

Where to watch? Z5

Language: Malayalam

Penny pinched cousins, engaged in a passport forgery racket, face jail time when word gets around the police about their crime.

Aga Aga Sunbai! Kay Mhanta Sasubai?

Where to watch? Z5

Language: Marathi







Find out what's the mood like when a modern-minded daughter-in-law and her super traditional mom-in-law are forced to live under the same roof in this hit Marathi movie.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff