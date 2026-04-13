Boy George On Asha Bhosle: 'Your Voice Was Like Silk'

'You left young at heart, still eager to sing with the new generation entering the musical duniya.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Asha Bhosle/Instagram

Key Points Movie legend Mumtaz paid an emotional tribute to Asha Bhosle, recreating her iconic song Koi Sehari Babu and calling Ashaji the 'soul' behind her memorable performances.

British musician Boy George remembered Ashaji's 'silk' voice and their collaboration on Bow Down Mister.

Music director Uttam Singh recounted Ashaji's warmth and generosity, sharing an anecdote about her cooking for his team late at night.

Singer-actor Talat Aziz recalled a recent WhatsApp call where Ashaji sang for him, highlighting her special relationship with him and his wife.

The Indian film industry is in mourning as Asha Bhosle passed into the ages on April 12, at the age of 92.

Mumtaz expressed a 'deep sense of loss,' reflecting on the powerful connection between an actor's on-screen presence and the voice that defines it.

Sharing a nostalgic video, she was seen dancing to the iconic track Koi Sehari Babu from the 1973 film Loafer, a song sung by Ashaji and filmed on Mumtaz.

'Her songs gave life, charm, and emotion to my performances in a way that words can never fully express. Working with her voice was truly a blessing,' Mumtaz wrote.

The collaboration between Mumtaz and Asha Bhosle produced many evergreen tracks like Duniya Mein Logon Ko, Le Jayenge Le Jayenge, and Motiyon Ki Ladi Hoon Main.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mumtaz Actress (@mumtaztheactress)

'She went inside, cooked chicken and rice herself'

Music director Uttam Singh called Asha Bhosle an 'institution'.

Speaking to ANI, he remembered a late-night incident when he and his team were leaving her residence after work.

'It was around 1:30 at night. As we were about to leave, she saw us and asked us to wait. Within minutes, she went inside, cooked chicken and rice herself and insisted we eat before leaving. She was that kind of person,' he said.

Recalling his long association with the singer, Singh said it was difficult to single out any one song from her vast repertoire. but he mentioned Le Gayi Le Gayi from Dil To Pagal Hai as one of his memorable collaborations with her.

'Your voice was like silk'

British musician Boy George paid a heartfelt tribute to Ashaji: 'God bless the amazing #ashabhosle who sang the glorious vocals on Bow Down Mister. Rest in peace, your voice was like silk. #harekrishnaharekrishnakrishnakrishnahareharehareramahareramaramaramaharehare'

Ashaji had collaborated with pop band Culture Club lead singer Boy George for the track, Bow Down Mister, which released in 1991.

Shamir Tandon's Emotional Farewell

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shamir Tandon/ Instagram

Music composer Shamir Tandon paid a heartfelt tribute to Ashaji, reminiscing about his final recording with her for an unreleased track penned by Prasoon Joshi.

In a heartfelt note, Tandon reflected on his long association with the singer, revealing that he spent hours by her side at her residence, where she appeared 'silent, yet smiling, radiant and glowing as always.'

Remembering her words, he said Ashaji had always told him, 'Jaana toh sabko hai... Shamirji, mere jaane ke baad, saari duniya ke saath meri musical life ko celebrate karna.'

'After spending hours beside you all of yesterday, at your residence, seeing you silent -- yet smiling, radiant and glowing as always -- I feel a strange sense of peace. Iron Lady, a true embodiment of women's empowerment, you left us exactly the way you had always envisioned. Every box you spoke about... ticked,' he wrote on Instagram.

'Asha aai, You left while still singing with the same enthusiasm, doing your riyaaz every single day. I remember just couple of weeks ago hearing the strains of your tanpura and your taans. You left while cooking poha for me -- 'mere haath ka hi khaiye' -- along with coffee for a vegetarian like me.

You left discussing and planning the next recording, the next concert, the next studio visit, the next new podcast format - chaliye kuch naya karte hain,' he added.

He noted that Ashaji felt 'proud" about her granddaughter Zanai 'carving her own niche in the independent music circuit.'

The composer added, 'You left while taking care of everyone -- family, friends -- never allowing anyone to take care of you. You went in prime health, with almost no pain or suffering. You left young at heart, still eager to sing with the new generation entering the musical duniya.'

He noted that the legend ook pride in the next generation of artistes and remained curious about evolving trends such as artificial intelligence, autotune, and the future of music.

'You left updated with the latest technology, spending hours discussing AI, autotune, royalties, rights and the future of creativity. You left after telling me you didn't want a single penny for our last unreleased song -- instead, you wanted me to drive you to a big saree shop and buy you a beautiful saree.

'You left exactly the way you always said you would -- not spending more than a single day in a hospital, but going straight to where your contemporaries await you... for the next concert.

'Aai, I am at peace knowing you left exactly as you wished. You proved that if the mind believes, it can manifest. In nearly 25 years of spending such quality time with you at home, in studios, in concert arenas, I have learnt life lessons and management principles no business school could ever teach me -- and that's not even touching upon your music teachings. God made only *ONE* like you. Ps - this Is the max I could write today, Promise to do a series of posts on all my learnings from my association with you.'

Talat Aziz Remembers Asha Bhosle's Warmth

Singer-actor Talat Aziz recalled Asha Bhosle's warmth and generosity.

Speaking about their last interaction, Aziz said that the legend had spoken to him over a WhatsApp call just a week ago and even sang a line despite not feeling well.

"She told me to meet her after I returned from Mauritius. Even then, she sang for me... 'aisa sur ka den thi' , it was a blessing," he said.

"I've seen her from very close, I've even toured with her. Many people have, but she had a very special relationship with me and also with my wife....ye ek bahut bada sadma hai."

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Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff