Box Office: Yash's Toxic Gets Blockbuster Opening

Yash has delivered a phenomenal box office success with Toxic.

IMAGE: Yash in Toxic.

Key Points Yash's film Toxic has secured opening day collections of Rs 55 crore (Rs 550 million) for its Hindi version.

The film's aggressive promotional campaign, effective trailer and chartbuster song Tabaahi, featuring Kiara Advani, significantly boosted audience curiosity.

Despite mixed to negative reviews, Toxic saw immense demand across A, B, and C centres, indicating strong mass appeal.

After delivering a hit in KGF: Chapter 1 and a blockbuster in KGF: Chapter 2, Yash is set for a hat-trick.

His Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown Ups has taken a blockbuster start at the box office.

Toxic's release was moved ahead from March, averting its clash with Dhurandhar: The Revenge; there was no clarity around its eventual arrival. Later, the makers chose to play on the front foot, seen in the super aggressive promotional and marketing campaign, once they decided to release on August 26.

A distribution strategy was decided in such a way that across all the states, Toxic would occupy more than 90 per cent of the screens and shows.

The trailer worked big time with the masses and the song Tabaahi with Kiara Advani proved to be a chartbuster. This pushed up the curiosity even more.

Unprecedented Opening Day Success

Despite sex and violence being the underlining themes of the film, the audiences weren't deterred. In fact, in the A, B and C centres, the demand for the film became even higher.

That's why the advance booking for the film has been next only to Dhurandhar: The Revenge this year. It was expected that the first day collections would be in the range of Rs 40 crore to Rs 45 crore (Rs 400 million to Rs 450 million). But the collections went even higher, and just in the Hindi version.

Future Prospects

This is one of the best openings ever for a film in Hindi and if one combines collections from other languages, primarily Kannada, the film could even have a shot at the Rs 100 crore (Rs 1 billion) mark.

For a film that has seen reviews which have mostly bordered on negative, this is a huge start indeed. It will boil down to how the momentum sustains for the extended five-day weekend.



*Estimates.

Note: All collections as per various box office sources.

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff