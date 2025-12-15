Box Office: Will Dhurandhar Beat Pushpa 2?

IMAGE: Akshaye Khanna in Dhurandhar.

When Dhurandhar released a week ago, it was expected to become a hit, with a lifetime collections of Rs 300 crore (Rs 3 billion) in reach. But no one knew the film to become such a phenomenon.

That became became clearer when the week started.

The collections were unprecedented as, on a daily basis, the film was collecting more than the day before, something that has never happened before, especially when the collections were already high.

As a result, Dhurandhar entered the Rs 200 Crore Club (Rs 2 billion) in quick time.

But the second week is truly historic, as this is the first time ever that a film, which has done more than Rs 200 crore (Rs 2 billion) business in the first week, has done even more in the second week!

The second weekend has seen a massive score of around Rs 150 crore (Rs 1.5 billion). This means at least Rs 100 crore (Rs 1 billion) will come in the week ahead, resulting in a second week collections of Rs 250 crore (Rs 2.5 billion).

With Rs 365 crore (Rs 3.65 billion) in its kitty already, there are multiple records waiting to break for Dhurandhar in the weeks to follow.

Will it beat Stree 2 (Rs 627 crore/Rs 6.27 billion), Jawan (Rs 644 crore/Rs 6.44 billion) and Pushpa 2 (Hindi) (Rs 830 crore/Rs 8.3 billion)?

IMAGE: Kapil Sharma in Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2.

The new release, Kapil Sharma's Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, brings on clean entertainment with steady laughs but it has totally lost out to the Dhurandhar wave.

Its opening weekend collections are around Rs 7 crore (Rs 70 million), which is lower than just the first day numbers of the first part (in 2015), which stood at Rs 10.15 crore (Rs 101.5 million).

Note: All collections as per various box office sources.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff