Box Office Vadh 2, Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain Fare Poorly

Vadh 2 and Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain had a combined collections of less than Rs 1 crore (Rs 10 million) on the first day.

IMAGE: Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta in Vadh 2.

Key Points Vadh 2 and Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain released last week.

Both films fared poorly at the box office.

Mardaani 3 has stabilised, and now has a decent score.

Both of last week's releases Vadh 2 and Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain have prior context. Vadh 2 is a spiritual sequel to Vadh as Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta bring forward similar characters. The new film is also a dark dramatic thriller like the first.

On the other hand, Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain has a precedent -- in the television sitcom of the same name with same characters and actors.

Neither film managed any sort of start at the box office.

Why Vadh 2, Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain didn't work at the box office

Vadh 2 was hardly promoted and there was just no awareness around it. Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain had some sort of awareness but the buzz was still missing. As a result, the combined collections of both the films was less than Rs 1 crore (Rs 10 million) on the first day.

What the reviews of Vadh 2, Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain said

Still, reviews for both films are decent. Vadh 2 does well for the lovers of realistic suspense dramas while Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain offers a clean comedy. But lack of awareness and poor promotional efforts have resulted in negligible traction over the weekend.

Vadh 2 fared somewhat better as the opening weekend totaled Rs 2 crore (Rs 20 million) while Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain collected less than Rs 1 crore (Rs 10 million).

How Mardaani 3 fared at the box office

IMAGE: Rani Mukerji in Mardaani 3.

The Rani Mukerji starrer Mardaani 3 has come into its own.

After a first week of Rs 26.55 crore (Rs 265.5 million), it showed signs of stability in the second weekend as over Rs 10 crore (Rs 100 million) came in.

With Rs 37 crore* (Rs 370 million) already in its kitty, the film should comfortably cross the Rs 40 crore (Rs 400 million) mark after two weeks and head for a Rs 50 crore (Rs 500 million) lifetime, which is a reasonable score.

*Estimates.

Note: All collections as per various box office sources.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff