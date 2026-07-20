Box Office: The Odyssey Takes Superb Start, Dhamaal 4 Is A HIT

The box office is buzzing with activity as The Odyssey makes a superb debut, while the Bollywood comedy Dhamaal 4 continues its successful run.

IMAGE: Matt Damon in The Odyssey.

Key Points The Odyssey, a global phenomenon, garnered Rs 62 crore (Rs 620 million) in its opening weekend in India, exceeding initial expectations.

Dhamaal 4 has achieved 'hit' status, crossing Rs 130 crore (Rs 1.3 billion) by the end of its second weekend.

The success of these films, alongside Cocktail 2 and Main Vaapas Aaunga, indicates a thriving theatrical business with consistent audience engagement.

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey has taken a superb start at the box office.

A global phenomenon, the film was expected to take a good start in India but the collections are even better than that. The Hollywood multi-starrer has brought in around Rs 16 crore (Rs 160 million) on the first day.

Saturday saw a huge jump though surprisingly, Sunday was static. That said, Rs 20 crore (Rs 200 million) was crossed on both days, with a weekend total of Rs 62 crore* (Rs 620 million).

These are excellent numbers for the Hollywood release, starring Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson and Charlize Theron.

Box Office Dynamics and Audience Engagement

IMAGE: Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Mishra in Dhamaal 4.

Bollywood comedies Welcome To The Jungle and Dhamaal 4 fared better, as they generated revenue from single screens as well as multiplexes, where ticket prices are much lower than those screening The Odyssey, where the ticket prices had gone even in thousands of rupees.

Cocktail 2 and Welcome To The Jungle earned Rs 100 crore (Rs 1 billion) while Main Vaapas Aaunga has crossed Rs 60 crore.

Dhamaal 4 is a solid hit, having made Rs 130 crore (Rs 1.3 billion) by the end of the second weekend.

The multi-starrer comedy is yet another successful film in a row for the franchise and will aim for Rs 175 crore (Rs 1.75 billion) lifetime.

The stage is now set for the next big film, Batwara 1947, that releases on Independence Day weekend.

*Estimates.

Note: All collections as per various box office sources.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff