Box Office: The Kerala Story 2 Starts Doing Well

With no new releases over the weekend, The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond ended up bringing in footfalls at theatres. Though there are no new releases next Friday too, Bollywood decided to stay away from the theatres last weekend.

This could be due to the T20 World Cup final on Sunday as well as the school boards examinations because of which makers are shying away from releasing films.

Bollywood's sole March release arrives on Wednesday, March 18, with Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

The Kerala Story 2 should sees a lifetime collection of Rs 35 crore

The Kerala Story 2 is making the most of it until then, with Rs 6 crore (Rs 60 million) coming in the second weekend, which is a fair number for this small-budgeted film.

The overall collections of the film are Rs 26 crore* (Rs 260 million) and that has ensured that the costs are recovered and profits will now start coming in. This revenue is just from theatres, and OTT, satellite and other mediums will be an added bonus.

With no new release for next 10 days, the film should bring in around Rs 10 crore (Rs 100 million), which means the lifetime collections will stand around Rs 35 crore (Rs 350 million).

*Estimates.

Note: All collections as per various box office sources.

