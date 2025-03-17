Box Office: The Diplomat Does Reasonably Well

IMAGE: John Abraham in The Diplomat.

Last week's release, John Abraham's The Diplomat, has surprised everyone by attracting fair footfalls.

The film has collected Rs 15 crore (Rs 150 million)* and this is big, since there was practically no buzz around its release. It arrived without making any noise.

But since post-Chhaava, there has been a drought of new releases, audiences have been looking for something notable to arrive at the big screens. With John adding star value to the film, they chose to give this one a dekko.

Moreover, the Holi holiday gave the film a push at multiplexes, of which Rs 4.03 crore (Rs 40.3 million) been collected.

We don’t have a major hit in hand yet but with the numerous flops dominating the Bollywood scene this year, The Diplomat has given a glimmer of hope at least that breakeven numbers will come in.

The Diplomat should continue to have a decent two week run before Salman Khan’s Sikandar arrives at the end of March.

*Estimates.

Note: All collections as per various box office sources.