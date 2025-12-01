Box Office: Tere Ishk Mein Is A HIT

IMAGE: Kriti Sanon and Dhanush in Tere Ishk Mein.

Finally, Bollywood has something to cheer about!

The last few weeks have been dull at the box office, with 120 Bahadur and Mastiii 4 emerging disasters. De De Pyaar De 2 was barely passable, Jatadhara was a disaster while Haq didn't do well despite critical acclaim.

After a series of commercial disappointments, Dhurandhar was expected the turn the tide.

But before that, Tere Ishk Mein has become a surprise hit in quick time.

The film has ended up collecting Rs 50 crore* (Rs 500 million) in its opening weekend itself, which means Rs 100 crore (Rs 1 billion) would be a cakewalk.

The Dhanush-Kriti Sanon-starrer had started warming up three-four weeks prior to its release and around 10 days before its eventual arrival, it was clear that it would find its audience.

And it did, with its opening day collections at Rs 15.06 crore (Rs 150.6 million).

IMAGE: Fatima Sana Shaikh and Vijay Varma in Gustaakh Ishq.

The other release Gustaakh Ishq -- Manish Malhotra's debut production -- is a polished product but somehow, audiences were not interested in it.

With its non-star cast (Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Sheikh), it needed a bigger push. But a strong opponent in the form of Tere Ishk Mein meant that it somehow went unnoticed.

This was reflected in its opening collections of Rs 60 lakh, and weekend total of Rs 2.50 crore* (Rs 25 million).

*Estimates.

Note: All collections as per various box office sources.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff