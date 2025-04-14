Box Office: Sunny Deol's Jaat Does Well

IMAGE: Sunny Deol in Jaat.

It was a decent extended weekend for the Sunny Deol-starrer Jaat as Rs 40 crore* (Rs 400 million) came in. The Thursday release had four days to rake in the moolah and it did that reasonably well by keeping up the momentum.

Of course, it could have done much better since Sunny was returning to the big screen 20 months after Gadar 2. Since that film was a blockbuster, his next release could have been good too.

But the promotion and marketing of the film was just about decent and wasn't projected like a theatrical watching experience. If the attempt was made, the film may have opened in the Rs 13 crore to Rs 15 crore (Rs 130 million to Rs 150 million) range.

Instead, the film started at Rs 9.62 crore (Rs 96.2 million).

But Sunny showed yet again just what was he made of, with Randeep Hooda as the solid villain, and Jaat started looking more exciting.

This was why the film gathered pace to collect Rs 9.95 crore (Rs 99.5 million) on Saturday and then saw a very good jump on Sunday. This helped it go from an expected extended weekend of Rs 30 crore to Rs 35 crore (Rs 300 million to Rs 350 million) to Rs 40 crore* (Rs 400 million).

In 2025, apart from Chhaava, no other Hindi film has done big business. The only century makers have been SkyForce and Sikander. While the former managed to recover its costs, the latter is a huge disaster.

The other films have sunk, with only The Diplomat showing some strength.

In this market, if Jaat even reaches a decent milestone, it's something to celebrate.

*Estimates.

Note: All collections as per various box office sources.