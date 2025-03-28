Box Office: Sikandar Is All Set To Make...

IMAGE: Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna in Sikandar.

This Sunday sees the release of the biggest film of the year so far: Sikandar.

The Salman Khan-starrer has been in news ever since it was announced, more so since it is his first release since 2023's Tiger 3.

Tiger 3 had crossed Rs 250 crore (Rs 2.5 billion) at the box office and now, expectations are that Sikandar will do even better.

Advance booking for the film opened earlier this week and so far, more than 1 lakh tickets have been sold.

The real momentum always picks up on the days leading to the release of a film, which means today and tomorrow would be the best days for the Sunday release.

Predictions foresee that 250,00 tickets will be sold by then. If there is some real push, 300,000 also be possible.

A R Murugadoss' actioner is not just a multiplex film but also single-screen focused, so spot booking will make a difference to the film's opening.

This means that the first day collections is headed towards the Rs 40 crore (Rs 400 million) mark. The point to be noted is that it's all happening organic for the film with no block bookings, corporate bookings, self buying, BOGO offer or reduced ticket prices. These are the tactics being used by so many movies these days that it has pretty much become a norm.

IMAGE: Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran in L2: Empuraan.

Meanwhile, the Mohanlal-starrer L2: Empuraan is all set to create a record for the biggest opener ever.

A sequel to the 2019 release Lucifer, the Malayalam film aims to cross the Rs 10 crore (Rs 100 million) mark at the box office. For a regional film, this is a very big number.