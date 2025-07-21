Box Office: Saiyaara Is A Blockbuster

IMAGE: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in Saiyaara.

No one could have imagined that Saiyaara would do the kind of business that it's doing.

In just three days, the film has surpassed the business of Student Of The Year, which holds the record for the highest collections ever for a film starring newcomers (since the 100 Crore Club came into existence).

While the Varun Dhawan-Alia Bhatt-Sidharth Malhotra starrer netted Rs 70 crore (Rs 700 million) in its lifetime run, Saiyaara has already left it behind, what with Rs 80 crore* (Rs 800 million) in its kitty so far.

The only time this happened before was back in 2000 when Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai starring one Hrithik Roshan emerged as a nationwide sensation. Back then, it was a different kind of box office era as there were no multiplexes, screens were 20 percent of what we have today, and ticket prices were one tenth what it is today.

Saiyaara, starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, has worked well not just with the youth (at which it was targeted) but also family audiences.

The film was supposed to arrive with a lesser count of screens and shows but looking at the immense demand, the screens were increased.

It will enter the Rs 100 Crore (Rs 1 billion) Club by Tuesday, and then march on.

IMAGE: Shubhangi in Tanvi The Great.

The other two releases of the week, Tanvi The Great and Nikita Roy, are major disasters.

Tanvi The Great is directed by Anupam Kher while Nikita Roy is Kussh Sinha's directorial debut.

IMAGE: Sonakshi Sinha in Nikita Roy.

Tanvi still got some sort of release, aiming for a Rs 3 crore (Rs 30 million) lifetime collections but Nikita Roy saw a token arrival and will fold under Rs 2 crore (Rs 20 million).



*Estimates.

Note: All collections as per various box office sources.