Record Start Ruled Out For Tiger 3 BUT...

The advance booking so far indicates that Tiger 3 will take the best opening ever when it comes to films that have released on Diwali.

Tiger 3 releases this Diwali, November 12, which is a Sunday.

A very odd arrival since no one really releases a film on Diwali Day, which is traditionally a dull day for movie business as people are busy with festivities.

Secondly, it's not even a Thursday where a film would gain a long weekend advantage.

It's a Sunday, which means the conventional weekend will already be through and all hopes would be pinned on Monday and upcoming partial holidays to do its magic.

The film could have either come on a regular Friday (today) or next Friday.

The first option would have meant that collections would have come down heavily on Sunday and that would have been a PR nightmare.

The second option would have meant zero festival/holiday advantage and Tiger 3 would be a regular release.

The second option would have been a better bet since it has been seen that Jawan had also arrived on a non-holiday and today, it is Bollywood's highest grosser ever.

Blockbusters like Baahubali: The Conclusion, KGF: Chapter 2 and Sanju have done well without any holiday support too.

Guess the Aditya Chopra film had to keep up an appearance for a Diwali release since it was announced for this auspicious time many moons ago.

This also means that a record start for the film is ruled out.

Films like Jawan and Pathaan had taken a monumental start and Tiger 3 will not get there, at least on the opening day.

That said, there is still good news.

The advance booking so far indicates that the film will take the best opening ever when it comes to films that have released on Diwali.

While it is a given that Rs 35 crore (Rs 350 million) will come on Sunday, which will still be a very huge number for a Diwali release, it would be interesting to see if Gadar 2's opening day record of Rs 40.1 crore (Rs 401 million) is broken.

Salman Khan has a lot at stake with Tiger 3 and after Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, he should be looking at striking back in a big manner.

His last blockbuster was Tiger Zinda Haimback in 2017.

Six years down the line, let's hope this spy universe franchise does the trick for him again.