Ramayana: Part 1 Heads For Blockbuster Opening

Ramayana: Part 1 has begun its advance bookings with an impressive start, already selling over 1 lakh tickets before its November 5 release.

IMAGE: Ranbir Kapoor in Ramayana.

Key Points Advance bookings for Ramayana: Part 1 have started strongly, with over 1 lakh tickets already sold.

The film is projected to sell at least 6 lakh to 7 lakh tickets before its November 5 release, aiming for a new pre-sales record.

Early morning shows starting at 7 am indicate high confidence from the filmmakers.

Ramayana: Part 1 is off to a marvellous start at the box office.

For the last few weeks, there have been murmurs around how the marketing and promotional campaign looked for the biggest film in Indian cinema, and whether the hype is optimal for the greatest story ever told. Social media was especially noisy with doubts around the buzz that the film was creating.

Record-Breaking Advance Sales

Now, all doubts and apprehensions can be laid to rest, thanks to the advance bookings for the film taking a huge start.

Plans opened on Tuesday night and within no time, there were brisk ticket sales. Dharma Productions is distributing the film and even though the advance bookings have opened on a limited note, the signs are all there for a blockbuster opening.

To put things in context, premium formats like IMAX and 4DX have opened up their plans, since there is just one such screen each in theatres. Regular formats have also opened at premium multiplexes, and showing good traction.

Anticipating a Blockbuster Opening

Over 1 lakh tickets have already been sold and that's a fabulous number when two full weeks are still remaining for the film's release on November 5.

Shows are starting as early as 7 am, which shows the confidence the makers have in their film.

For now, the advance bookings sure point to a record-breaking start on November 5, and at least 6 lakh to 7 lakh tickets look likely yo be sold before the release itself. That would qualify as the highest pre-sales ever.

Directed by Nitish Tiwari, Ramayana: Part 1 stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Ravie Dubey and Yash among others.

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff