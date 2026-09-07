Box Office: Mirzapur: The Movie Is A Blockbuster

Mirzapur: The Movie has achieved a superhit opening weekend, demonstrating potential to join the Rs 200 crore club, despite being an experimental film adapted from an OTT series without conventional star power.

IMAGE: Ali Fazal in Mirzapur: The Movie.

Key Points Mirzapur: The Movie garnered a massive Rs 98 crore* (Rs 980 million) in its opening weekend.

The film's first day collection was a significant Rs 28.11 crore (Rs 281.1 million), exceeding initial expectations.

Hanuman Ansh continues its strong run, crossing Rs 45 crore (Rs 450 million) in its fifth weekend, and reaching an overall collection of Rs 122 crore* (Rs 1.22 billion).

Yet another week, yet another big weekend at the box office.

It has been raining hits for Bollywood after Awarapan 2 and Hanuman Ansh, and now, it's now time for Mirzapur: The Movie to shine.

The film was expected to open well, considering the kind of response its teaser and trailer had received. The teaser confirmed a double digit opening, the trailer set the stage for Rs 20 crore+ (Rs 200 million+) first day.

As the advance booking opened, it was a given that the film will comfortably cross Rs 25 crore (Rs 250 million). This is what happened as the first day was huge at Rs 28.11 crore (Rs 281.1 million).

Mirzapur's Unconventional Success Story

This is a fabulous start since firstly, Mirzapur is an experimental film since an OTT series is being made as a movie.

Secondly, there are no conventional heroes or villains in the film and thirdly, no stars either.

Still, audiences arrived in hordes for this film.

No wonder, the overall weekend was spectacular as Saturday ended up with Rs 32.78 crore (Rs 327.8 million) and Sunday went even higher with Rs 37 crore* (Rs 370 million).

The weekend total collections are now at Rs 98 crore* (Rs 980 million) and as you read this, the film had already entered the Rs 100 Crore (Rs 1 billion) Club. It will keep going strong through the week, which means it will easily enter the Rs 200 Crore (Rs 2 billion) Club and then some more.

Mirzapur has taken a superhit start with potential to emerge as a blockbuster.

Jeevan Ya Bheema Con? gets token release

IMAGE: Arshad Warsi and Sanjeeda Sheikh in Jeevan Ya Bheema Con?.

The other release of the week was Jeevan Ya Bheema Con? A much-delayed film with Arshad Warsi in a double role, it got a token release, sans any promotion or marketting.

The opening weekend couldn't even touch the Rs 50 lakh mark. The film will be out of theatres within a week.

Hanuman Ansh Continues Strong Run

IMAGE: Shobhinaw Satyaa in Hanuman Ansh.

Meanwhile, Hanuman Ansh is a blockbuster already.

In its fifth weekend, the film crossed Rs 45 crore (Rs 450 million), and its overall collections stand around Rs 122 crore* (Rs 1.22 billion).

There is no stopping the film which has become a phenomenon and this one will also enter the Rs 200 Crore (Rs 2 billion) Club eventually.

*Estimates.

Note: All collections as per various box office sources.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff