Box Office: Mahavatar Narsimha Continues To Roar

IMAGE: A scene from Mahavatar Narsimha.

After Saiyaara, it is Mahavatar Narsimha which is continuing to roar.

While Saiyaara emerged as a Rs 300 Crore (Rs 3 billion) Club All Time Blockbuster, Mahavatar Narsimha is a blockbuster too, entering the Rs 100 Crore (Rs 1 billion) Club with ease It will eventually aim for lifetime collections in the vicinity of Rs 150 crore (Rs 1.5 billion).

The film's Hindi version has been enjoying bumper collections because after bringing in Rs 32.82 crore (Rs 328.2 million) in its first week, it saw a jump and brought in Rs 51.62 crore (Rs 516.2 million) in its second week, an unprecedented feat.

The magic is continuing in its third week as well, what with over Rs 35 crore (Rs 350 million) being accumulated over the weekend.

This is, in fact, more than its first week collections, which goes on to show how the word-of-mouth is continuing to spread for this Indian animation film.

In its first week, it had competition from Saiyaara, but from the second week, no competition seems being big enough. No wonder, with Rs 120 crore* (Rs 1.2 billion) in its kitty already, it has kept all other movies at bay.

IMAGE: A scene from Andaz 2.

This has hit last week's releases, Andaaz 2 and Zora, in a big way. Neither film could secure even a fair count of screens and shows, and hence the footfalls were so minimal that Andaaz 2 struggled to hit the Rs 1 crore (Rs 10 million) mark and Zora couldn't even fetch Rs 25 lakh.

IMAGE: A scene from Zora.

With a six-day week due to the arrival of War 2 and Coolie on Thursday, these new releases, as well as holdover films Son Of Sardaar 2 and Dhadak 2, will be out of cinemas much sooner than anticipated.

*Estimates.

Note: All collections as per various box office sources.

