Krishnavataram Fights At Box Office, Daadi Ki Shaadi Struggles

Despite zero publicity, Krishnavataram has shown a surprising fight at the box office while family drama Daadi Ki Shaadi struggled to find an audience.

IMAGE: A scene from Krishnavataram.

Key Points Krishnavataram, a mythological film with extensive VFX, collected an estimated Rs 6 crore* (Rs 60 million) over its opening weekend despite zero publicity, showing potential for growth.

Daadi Ki Shaadi, a family film, flopped with an estimated Rs 3 crore* (Rs 30 million) over the weekend.

Raja Shivaji, a big-budget film, added approximately Rs 13 crore* (Rs 130 million) in its second weekend, bringing its total to Rs 70 crore* (Rs 700 million).

Last week's release Krishnavataram arrived with zero publicity while Daadi Ki Shaadi had some bit of awareness. Both had contrasting results. While the former brought in Rs 6 crore* (Rs 60 million), the latter collected much less, closing the weekend at Rs 3 crore* (Rs 30 million).

Budget and Performance Disparity

IMAGE: Neetu Kapoor and Tejaswini Kolhapure in Daadi Ki Shaadi.

The cost, of course, is different for both. Krishnavataram, a mythological film, was made at higher costs due to extensive use of VFX and CGI. Daadi Ki Shaadi is a simple family film, made on a smaller canvas. So even though the former made double collections, the budget is on the same lines.

On the other hand, given the kind of growth that Krishnavataram has seen over the weekend with collections starting from Thursday evening, thanks to paid previews, there is hope that it will have a positive box office, Monday's collections are better than Friday's.

The growth for Daadi Ki Shaadi is relatively lesser. This means that its lifetime collections may conclude under the Rs 10 crore (Rs 100 million) mark, something that has been a norm with mid-budget movies for the last one year or so.

Raja Shivaji's Continued Success

IMAGE: Riteish Deshmukh in Raja Shivaji.

The big budget Raja Shivaji collected around Rs 13 crore* (Rs 130 million) in the second weekend. Though this is a drop when compared to the first weekend of Rs 37 crore (Rs 370 million), the job has been done for the film.

Currently standing at Rs 70 crore* (Rs 700 million), the Riteish Deshmukh film is looking at a Rs 90 crore (Rs 900 million) lifetime and that will make it the biggest Marathi grosser of all time, albeit with Hindi collections included in it.

*Estimates.

Note: All collections as per various box office sources.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff