Jawan Marches Towards Rs 500 Crore

Yet another weekend, and it was a Jawan show all the way.

The Shah Rukh Khan starrer saw a huge weekend of Rs 85 crore* (Rs 850 million).

Hardly any film has scored this much in their first weekend, even in the pre-pandemic days, but these are the collections of Jawan's second weekend!

The film has been seeing good support from the Telugu and Tamil versions as well which contribute almost Rs 50 crore (Rs 500 million) together, the highest any Bollywood film has ever scored in its dubbed version.

While across all languages, the Atlee directorial had entered the Rs 400 Crore Club (Rs 4 billion) on Friday itself, if one accounts for just the Hindi version then even that feat has been accomplished on Sunday.

These are big milestones for Bollywood, as only Pathaan and Gadar 2 have scored as much (in fact, both ended up crossing the Rs 500 crore (Rs 5 billion) mark).

Currently, Jawan stands at Rs 480 crore* (Rs 4.8 billion) (across all languages), which means it should cross the Rs 500 crore (Rs 5 billion) mark by Tuesday or Wednesday morning.

With the Ganesh Chathurthi holiday coming up in some parts of the country, the collections will get better.

Shah Rukh Khan promises a lot of entertainment this year, as his next film Dunki arrives this Christmas.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources.