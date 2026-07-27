Box Office: Jan Neta Struggles, Dhamaal 4 Is A Winner

Jan Neta struggles at the box office while Dhamaal 4 continues its impressive run.

IMAGE: Vijay in Jana Nayagan.

Key Points Dhamaal 4 has crossed the Rs 150 crore (Rs 1.5 billion) milestone.

The India Story, Tera Yaar Hoon Main, Dulhaniya Le Aaeegi have been box office disasters.

The Hindi dubbed version of Vijay's Jana Nayagan, released as Jan Neta, has underperformed.

Two weeks after its release, Dhamaal 4 continues to dominate the theatres.

In its third week, around Rs 15 crore (Rs 150 million) have come in. It's heartening to note that it did better than the Thursday before, then doubled up on Saturday to cross the Rs 5 crore (Rs 50 million) mark and post that, Sunday saw some growth as well. That shows the kind of acceptance that it has managed amongst the family audience.

Jan Neta Underperforms

Meanwhile, the Hindi dubbed version of Vijay's Jana Nayagan hasn't done well.

Released as Jan Neta, the film has seen a low four day extended weekend of around Rs 7 crore* (Rs 70 million). The action drama has seen a wide Hindi release but the occupancy is low.

The first week collections would be around Rs 10 crore (Rs 100 million) and post that, some more numbers will trickle in but that's about it. The lifetime collections may be in the Rs 15 crore to Rs 17 crore (Rs 150 million to Rs 170 million) range at best.

New Releases Face Disastrous Fate

IMAGE: Kajal Aggarwal and Shreyas Talpade in The India Story.

Hindi releases of the week like The India Story, Tera Yaar Hoon Main and Dulhaniya Le Aaeegi are disastrous at the box office.

The first is a docudrama, the second is a dated love story and the third is a delayed comedy of errors. Even the combined collections of these three films did not touch Rs 1 crore (Rs 10 million).

None of these films will be able to find any showcasing in the second week.

Dhamaal 4 Crosses Major Milestone

IMAGE: A scene from Dhamaal 4.

Indra Kumar's Dhamaal 4 has crossed the Rs 150 crore (Rs 1.5 billion) milestone and currently stands around Rs 157 crore* (Rs 1.57 billion). This is superb because there are no big Hindi films releasing in the days to come.

Batwara 1947 and Awarapan 2 arrive around Independence Day.

*Estimates.

Note: All collections as per various box office sources

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff