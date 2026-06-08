Box Office: Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Opens Fair, Peddi Struggles

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai secures fair opening weekend at box office; Peddi's Hindi version underperforms.

IMAGE: Pooja Hegde, Varun Dhawan and Mrunal Thakur in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.

Key Points Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai collected Rs 28 crore* (Rs 280 million) in its opening weekend, considered a fair start despite not reaching double digit opening day expectations.

Peddi's Hindi version earns a low Rs 10 crore* (Rs 100 million) in its extended four-day weekend, despite performing well in Telugu.

Bandar takes an even lower start at Rs 2.50 crore (Rs 250 million).

There were big expectations from David Dhawan's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.

The trailer had promised the director's signature humour. The songs were entertaining and the recreation of the '90s hit Chunnari Chunnari were the icing on the cake. A double digit opening was predicted.

But it's getting more and more difficult to get people in theatres.

The film did take a decent opening though the double digits didn't come in. Still, the opening count of Rs 8.65 crore (Rs 86.5 million) gave it a platform to grow. The first weekend collections finally stands at Rs 28 crore (Rs 280 million), which is fair.

If Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai collections sustain on week days, it will go past the Rs 40 crore (Rs 400 million) mark, and then some. Varun Dhawan's last release Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari had a lifetime score of Rs 65 crore (Rs 650 million) and that's what Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai would aim for as well.

Peddi Struggles At Box Office

IMAGE: Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor in Peddi.

The Telugu film Peddi has not done well in Hindi.

It is the biggest pan-India release of 2026 and while it has been doing well in Telugu, the Hindi version did not take a start. Its four-day weekend could not help its box office fate either.

The Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor starrer has a weekend score of Rs 10 crore* (Rs 100 million).

Some problematic sequences featuring Janhvi have been removed, but it remains to be seen whether it will help or not. In the best case scenario, Peddi's Hindi version will earn a lifetime collections of Rs 20 crore (Rs 200 million).

Bandar fares ever worse

IMAGE: Sukant Goel and Bobby Deol in Bandar.

Bandar took an expectedly slow start. Since it is a niche film, one didn't expect wonders at the box office. Still, a start of at least Rs 1 crore (Rs 10 million) was expected from the Bobby Deol starrer.

The film began at Rs 50 lakh and almost doubled on Saturday to Rs 90 lakh. It seemed like there would be momentum but Sunday collections were similar to Saturday's, which means the total weekend was low at Rs 2.50 crore (Rs 250 million).

Unless Monday's collections match Friday's numbers or go bigger, the Anurag Kashyap directorial may turn out to be a one-week show.

*Estimates.

Note: All collections as per various box office sources.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff