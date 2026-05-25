Box Office: Drishyam 3 Fares Better Than Chand Mera Dil

Chand Mera Dil and Pati Patni Aur Woh Do have shown mixed results at the box office, while Drishyam 3 has fared well.

IMAGE: Ananya Panday and Lakshya in Chand Mera Dil.

Key Points Chand Mera Dil secured a double-digit opening weekend, collecting Rs 12 crore (Rs 120 million), despite a lower-than-ideal first-day collection.

The romantic drama genre continues to struggle at the box office, with audiences often preferring OTT platforms for such films.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do finished its first week with Rs 33.75 crore (Rs 337.5 million), but a dip on its second Friday impacted its potential to reach a higher lifetime total.

Drishyam 3 has done well and crossed the Rs 40 crore (Rs 400 million) mark.

Last week's release Chand Mera Dil managed to have a double digit weekend with Rs 12 crore (Rs 120 million) coming in.

The film opened with Rs 3.31 crore (Rs 33.1 million). Ideally, it should have been in the Rs 4 crore to Rs 5 crore (Rs 40 million to Rs 50 million) range, as that would have been a decent result for the urban romantic drama. The growth over Saturday and Sunday would have also helped its chances.

As can be seen for years now since the pandemic, it is becoming increasingly difficult to get some sort of box office movement for this kind of genre.

There may be a one-off hit like Saiyaara but that worked because of chartbuster music and that teenage romantic element that appeals to college-going kids.

But by and large, when it comes to such love stories, and even romcoms that are made at regular frequencies, audiences prefer to catch them on OTT instead.

Performance of Recent Releases

In the case of this Lakshya and Ananya Panday starrer, the lifetime could end up being around Rs 25 crore (Rs 250 million). Though recovery will still come due to satellite, music and OTT, the makers would have expected a better score.

For Lakshya, the film will have a better lifetime score than Kill while for Ananya, this will be lesser than her last release Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri.

Drishyam 3 scores well

IMAGE: Mohanlal, Meena, Esther Anil and Ansiba in Drishyam 3.

The Mohanlal starrer Drishyam 3 has taken a very good start and crossed the Rs 40 crore (Rs 400 million) mark in its extended weekend, after its Thursday release.

Reviews for the film are mixed but loyal fans of the franchise wanted to check it out in theatres immediately upon release, and that has brought in the footfalls.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do's Run

IMAGE: Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan in Pati Patni Aur Woh Do.

Meanwhile, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is doing okay, as the first week concluded at Rs 33.75 crore (Rs 337.5 million).

The film could well have got into the Rs 55 crore to Rs 60 crore (Rs 550 million to Rs 600 million) zone had the second weekend seen better stability on Friday. But it earned only Rs 1.71 crore (Rs 17.1 million). Saturday and Sunday fared better, leading to a second weekend score of around Rs 9 crore (Rs 90 million), the 10 day score finally totaling Rs 42.50 crore* (Rs 425 million). This means the Ayushmann Khurrana comedy will just about cross the Rs 50 crore (Rs 500 million) mark.

*Estimates.

Note: All collections as per various box office sources.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff