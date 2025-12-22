Dhurandhar May Become Biggest Hit Ever

IMAGE: Sara Arjun and Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Arjun/Instagram

Pushpa 2: The Rule had collected Rs 830.10 crore (Rs 8.3 billion) in its lifetime. This was a huge score and when the film released in 2024, it had seemed that the record would stay untouched for a long time.

But exactly a year later, the record is being challenged by Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, which is all set to go past the Rs 700 crore (Rs 7 billion) milestone and then aim for Rs 800 crore (Rs 8 billion), plus more.

The first weekend of the film saw a century been scored, followed by a double century in the first week itself.

The second week was just as big, as it hit another double century and the momentum hasn't slowed down even after its third weekend.

It won't be a double century run in the third weekend, since the film will eventually slow down. Also, there is the Christmas release, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri coming up.

Still, Rs 65 crore to Rs 70 crore (Rs 650 million to Rs 700 million) is expected this week, and the third weekend collections may go up to Rs 175 crore (Rs 1.75 billion).

Currently, Dhurandhar stands at Rs 581 crore* (Rs 5.81 billion) and by Tuesday, it will have entered the Rs 600 Crore (Rs 6 billion) Club.

Last week's release Avatar: Fire And Ice saw a lot of hype due to James Cameron's blockbuster franchise factor but apart from that, the buzz was missing.

Dhurandhar isn't to blame here, the audience just didn't seem as interested as it once did.

Avatar did earn Rs 70 crore (Rs 700 million) in its first weekend and will enter the Rs 100 crore (R 1 billion) club in the course of the week. But will not become the big hit it was touted to be.

