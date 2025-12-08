Dhurandhar Enters 100 Crore Club

After Tere Ishk Mein, we have another hit in the making.

Dhurandhar has taken a positive start at the box office, with a century scored in the opening weekend itself.

The film has crossed the Rs 100 crores (Rs 1 billion) mark with effortless ease as it opened quite well at Rs 28.60 crores (Rs 286 million) on Friday and then crossed the Rs 30 crores (Rs 300 million) and then Rs 40 crores (Rs 400 million) milestone on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

This big budget extravaganza needs big buckets to come in not just on the first weekend or in the first week but in the second week as well, and then continue to keep accumulating for weeks to come.

From that perspective, the film has got the first big hurdle out of its way and smashed a century before stepping into the weekdays.

Now it's about bringing in added moolah over the weekdays; at the very least there is a good possibility of the film earning Rs 60 crores (Rs 600 million) this week.

The Aditya Dhar film would be looking at a lifetime score of Rs 225 crores to Rs 250 crores (Rs 2.25 billion to Rs 2.5 billion) before it gears up for the release of its second part in March.

The audience feedback has been quite positive; that's remarkable since it's a 3.5 hour-long film with an adults only tag.

The film still needs to cover a large enough distance and for that it would need to ensure that at the very least Rs 15 crores to Rs 16 crores come in today.

Reduced ticket prices on Blockbuster Tuesday means earning Rs 20 crores (Rs 200 million) tomorrow would be a realistic target.

Note: All collections as per various box office sources

