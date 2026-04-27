Box Office: Bhooth Bangla Is A Hit, Ginny Wedds Sunny 2 Struggles

Akshay Kumar's latest cinematic venture, Bhooth Bangla, has been declared a box office hit, demonstrating strong audience appeal and crossing the Rs 150 crore (Rs 1.5 billion) milestone with a stellar second weekend performance.

IMAGE: Akshay Kumar in Bhooth Bangla.

Key Points Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla has officially emerged as a box office hit.

The film achieved a robust second weekend, raking in approximately Rs 33 crore (Rs 330 million), indicating strong audience reception and positive word of mouth.

Bhooth Bangla is projected to comfortably exceed Rs 150 crore (Rs 1.5 billion) by its third weekend.

Ginny Wedds Sunny 2 failed to gain traction, collecting barely Rs 1 crore (Rs 10 million) over its opening weekend.

Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla is a hit. The film had taken a good start at the box office and was inching towards Rs 140 crore (Rs 1.4 billion) lifetime collections. But it was the second weekend that would have decided whether the film would be a hit or a semi-hit.

Strong Second Weekend Performance

As it turns out, Bhooth Bangla is a hit, what with the Rs 150 crore (Rs 1.5 billion) milestone all set to be crossed. That has been made possible by a rock solid second weekend which has resulted in around Rs 33 crore* (Rs 330 million) coming in. This has been made possible largely due to positive word of mouth.

Future Projections and Collaborations

With Rs 128 crore* (Rs 1.28 billion) in its kitty after 10 days, Bhooth Bangla will comfortably cross Rs 140 crore (Rs 1.4 billion) this week and then add some more. The Rs 150 crore (Rs 1.5 billion) milestone is predicted during its third weekend.

The Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan combo has worked once again and one can now be rest assured that even after their next film, Haiwaan, they would collaborate on more comedies.

Ginny Wedds Sunny 2 Struggles

IMAGE: Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr in Ginny Wedds Sunny 2.

Last week's release Ginny Wedds Sunny 2 took a very poor opening at the box office, and could not recover over the weekend. The Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr romcom is the second in the franchise; the first opened directly on OTT during the pandemic. With the weekend score barely touching Rs 1 crore (Rs 10 million), it is going to be a one week show at the most.

*Estimates, Note: All collections as per various box office sources.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff