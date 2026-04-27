HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Movies » Box Office: Bhooth Bangla Is A Hit, Ginny Wedds Sunny 2 Struggles

Box Office: Bhooth Bangla Is A Hit, Ginny Wedds Sunny 2 Struggles

By REDIFF BOX OFFICE CORRESPONDENT
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 27, 2026 10:59 IST

x

Akshay Kumar's latest cinematic venture, Bhooth Bangla, has been declared a box office hit, demonstrating strong audience appeal and crossing the Rs 150 crore (Rs 1.5 billion) milestone with a stellar second weekend performance.

Akshay Kumar in Bhooth Bangla

IMAGE: Akshay Kumar in Bhooth Bangla.

Key Points

  • Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla has officially emerged as a box office hit.
  • The film achieved a robust second weekend, raking in approximately Rs 33 crore (Rs 330 million), indicating strong audience reception and positive word of mouth.
  • Bhooth Bangla is projected to comfortably exceed Rs 150 crore (Rs 1.5 billion) by its third weekend.
  • Ginny Wedds Sunny 2 failed to gain traction, collecting barely Rs 1 crore (Rs 10 million) over its opening weekend.
 

Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla is a hit. The film had taken a good start at the box office and was inching towards Rs 140 crore (Rs 1.4 billion) lifetime collections. But it was the second weekend that would have decided whether the film would be a hit or a semi-hit.

Strong Second Weekend Performance

As it turns out, Bhooth Bangla is a hit, what with the Rs 150 crore (Rs 1.5 billion) milestone all set to be crossed. That has been made possible by a rock solid second weekend which has resulted in around Rs 33 crore* (Rs 330 million) coming in. This has been made possible largely due to positive word of mouth.

Future Projections and Collaborations

With Rs 128 crore* (Rs 1.28 billion) in its kitty after 10 days, Bhooth Bangla will comfortably cross Rs 140 crore (Rs 1.4 billion) this week and then add some more. The Rs 150 crore (Rs 1.5 billion) milestone is predicted during its third weekend.

The Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan combo has worked once again and one can now be rest assured that even after their next film, Haiwaan, they would collaborate on more comedies.

Ginny Wedds Sunny 2 Struggles

Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr in Ginny Wedds Sunny 2

IMAGE: Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr in Ginny Wedds Sunny 2.

Last week's release Ginny Wedds Sunny 2 took a very poor opening at the box office, and could not recover over the weekend. The Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr romcom is the second in the franchise; the first opened directly on OTT during the pandemic. With the weekend score barely touching Rs 1 crore (Rs 10 million), it is going to be a one week show at the most.

*Estimates, Note: All collections as per various box office sources.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

REDIFF BOX OFFICE CORRESPONDENT

RELATED STORIES

Bhooth Bangla Review
Bhooth Bangla Review
Ginny Wedss Sunny 2
Ginny Wedss Sunny 2
How Sanjay Dutt Came Up With Khalnayak Returns
How Sanjay Dutt Came Up With Khalnayak Returns
'Where's The 1 Crore Bonus From Dhurandhar?'
'Where's The 1 Crore Bonus From Dhurandhar?'
Dhurandhar Star Sara Arjun On OTT
Dhurandhar Star Sara Arjun On OTT

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Stunning Indian Forts That Became Stunning Hotels

webstory image 2

Say Cheese: India's Own 9 Special Varieties

webstory image 3

Xavier To Banganapalli: Which Mango Grows Where

VIDEOS

Khushi Kapoor Impresses in All-Black Outfit1:01

Khushi Kapoor Impresses in All-Black Outfit

Stunning Video Captures 7th Edition of DUSTLIK India-Uzbekistan Military Exercise2:15

Stunning Video Captures 7th Edition of DUSTLIK...

When Bears Beat the Heat with Ice Cream at Nahargarh Biological Park1:08

When Bears Beat the Heat with Ice Cream at Nahargarh...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO