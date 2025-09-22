Akshay Kumar Set To Score 4th Hit In 2025

Jolly LLB 3 is all set to go past the Rs 100 crore mark, what with Rs 53 crore already being scored in the first three days itself.

IMAGE: Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar in Jolly LLB 3.

Akshay Kumar has struck paydirt for the fourth time in 2025.

After delivering a Rs 100 Crore (Rs 1 billion) Club success with Sky Force, then scoring a winner with the critically acclaimed Kesari: Chapter 2 and then following it up with the Rs 200 Crore (Rs 2 billion) Club success Housefull 5, he is now on track to score another century with Jolly LLB 3.

The film is all set to go past the Rs 100 crore (Rs 1 billion) mark, what with Rs 53 crore* (Rs 530 million) already being scored in the first three days itself.

That's a good start for the film whose advance ticket bookings were halted just before release, as the team was compelled to pay the VPF (Virtual Print Fee) to the PVR-INOX multiplex chains, leading to a protest. This led to some confusion till late Thursday night, as a result of which at least a couple of crores were lost.

After all the issues were resolved, the film managed to open decently on Friday and then got better as the day progressed.

In fact by the time evening and night shows came, the film entered a double digit score.

With critical acclaim and positive word-of-mouth coming from the audiences, Jolly LLB 3 grew really well over the weekend.

It's an open week ahead for the Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla starrer, which means Rs 78 crore to Rs 80 crore (Rs 780 million to Rs 800 million) are on the cards before the second week begins. That would be good enough for the film to go past the Rs 125 crore (Rs 1.25 billion) mark in the final run.

IMAGE: Aaishvary Thackeray, in a double role, with Vedika Pinto in Nishaanchi.

Anurag Kashyap's Nishaanchi didn't get a widespread showcasing and awareness around the film was low.

The rustic feel of the film as well as the subject meant that the audience was further restricted for this newcomer starrer. The film struggled to hit Rs 1 crore (Rs 10 million) in the weekend.

*Estimates.

Note: All collections as per various box office sources.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff