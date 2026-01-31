'I Knew This Would Be The Toughest Film Of My Career'

'The first time (T-Series CEO and Border 2 Co-Producer) Bhushan Kumarji offered the film to me I said No.'

Key Points Director Anurag Singh refused Border 2 when it was first offered to him.

'Once I committed to the film, I was sure that I will make it no matter what happens.'

'I was clear that the female characters shouldn't appear as props.'

"My career is full of such challenges which I have taken on intentionally. Once I committed to the film, I was all in and I was sure that I will make it no matter what happens," Border 2 Director Anurag Singh tells Subhash K Jha.

The collections of Border 2 have gone through the roof. Did you ever think it would be received so well?

We knew the emotions were working and were sure that the audience would connect with those emotions. As far as the numbers are concerned, everyone had their guesses. I knew that the numbers would happen if the audience likes the film.

What was your initial response when you were first offered this opportunity?

The first time (T-Series CEO and Border 2 Co-Producer) Bhushan Kumarji offered the film to me I said No. But then later I agreed when he assured me full creative freedom and financial backing that was needed to make the film. And I have to say that he kept his word.

While shooting this seemingly impossible project, did you ever feel, 'yeh humse nahin hoga'?

No. I never felt that way. I knew what I was getting into when I said yes. I knew this was going to be the toughest film of my career so far. But I love a tough challenge, always have.

My career is full of such challenges which I have taken on intentionally. Once I committed to the film, I was all in and I was sure that I will make it no matter what happens. And we did make it, with the support of my team, the producers, the actors and with a little help from God.

Tell me about the casting, were they all your first choices?

Yes, most of the cast was my first choice. Only when an actor said no to the project did we approach another actor.

Surprisingly,even the female characters make their mark in small parts. Would you say the writer is the real hero of the show?

The writer is always the real hero. I was clear that the female characters shouldn't appear as props. They had little screen time given the nature of the film, but we wanted to make sure that they were not uni-dimensional. And I'm really happy that they are making their presence felt in a male dominated war film.

You created history with Border 2. What next?

I need to take a little pause and evaluate the response to the film and learn from it. Only after that will I decide what to do next. But whatever it is, I can assure you that it will be an even bigger challenge than this one.