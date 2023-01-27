Bollywood's 'thousand salutes to all'

How Bollywood stars celebrated Republic Day.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday gets just the right flowers on Republic Day.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonal Chauhan/Instagram

Sonal Chauhan waves the Tiranga.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mithila Palkar/Instagram

Mithila Palkar: 'Happy Republic Day, India! The years are passing by, but the prayer for the country remains the same -- that of hopeful peace and unity प्रजासत्ताक दिनाच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

Kajol dresses appropriately on the big day.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

'A thousand salutes to all in this great nation of ours.

'May we make it even more prosperous. May we always continue to have the freedom to choose, the freedom to live, and the freedom to dream.

'Rejoice in the glory of the nation and do everything to enrich and preserve our beautiful heritage.

'Be the change you want to see in this world. Happy Republic Day to all,' Raveena Tandon says, even as she celebrates her Padma Shri.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

Aahana Kumra says hello from India Gate.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kunal Kapoor/Instagram

'A very very happy Republic Day to everyone,' Kunal Kapoor says, holding a Tricolour pinwheel.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Harshvardhan Rane/Instagram

Harshvardhan Rane shares a pic from his film Paltan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Juhi Parmar/Instagram

'Saluting our country, celebrating it as well as the Constitution of our country!' says Juhi Parmar, sharing a picture with daughter Samaira.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Remo D'souza/Instagram

Remo D'souza uses Tricolour lights to wish fans.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjay Kapoor/Instagram

Sanjay Kapoor wears the Tiranga on his chest.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Boman Irani/Instagram

Boman Irani celebrates Republic Day in his unique way.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Suresh Gopi/Instagram

'Being an inspiration to each other, let's keep the essence of nationality soaring. Wishing everyone a Happy Republic Day!' hails Suresh Gopi.