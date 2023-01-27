Bollywood's 'thousand salutes to all'

How Bollywood stars celebrated Republic Day.
Ananya Panday gets just the right flowers on Republic Day.
Sonal Chauhan waves the Tiranga.
Mithila Palkar: 'Happy Republic Day, India! The years are passing by, but the prayer for the country remains the same -- that of hopeful peace and unity प्रजासत्ताक दिनाच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा!'
Kajol dresses appropriately on the big day.
'A thousand salutes to all in this great nation of ours.
'May we make it even more prosperous. May we always continue to have the freedom to choose, the freedom to live, and the freedom to dream.
'Rejoice in the glory of the nation and do everything to enrich and preserve our beautiful heritage.
'Be the change you want to see in this world. Happy Republic Day to all,' Raveena Tandon says, even as she celebrates her Padma Shri.
Aahana Kumra says hello from India Gate.
'A very very happy Republic Day to everyone,' Kunal Kapoor says, holding a Tricolour pinwheel.
Harshvardhan Rane shares a pic from his film Paltan.
'Saluting our country, celebrating it as well as the Constitution of our country!' says Juhi Parmar, sharing a picture with daughter Samaira.
Remo D'souza uses Tricolour lights to wish fans.
Sanjay Kapoor wears the Tiranga on his chest.
Boman Irani celebrates Republic Day in his unique way.
'Being an inspiration to each other, let's keep the essence of nationality soaring. Wishing everyone a Happy Republic Day!' hails Suresh Gopi.