Bollywood's Rona Dhona Special Quiz

By SUKANYA VERMA
August 01, 2024 10:04 IST
Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

Tears of sorrow, tears of joy, tears of boo hoo, Bollywood's crying game is top notch.

Rona dhona is our quiz theme of the week.

All you have to do is identify the movie by looking at the tears, er, pictures.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

 
A. Chalte Chalte
B. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham
C. Saathiya
 
 
A. Dayavan
B. Saajan
C. Dil
 
 
A. Kal Ho Naa Ho
B. Veer Zaara
C. Dil Chahta Hai
 
 
A. Hulchul
B. Khushi
C. Mujhse Dosti Karoge
 
 
A. Love
B. Ek Ladka Ek Ladki
C. Saajan
 
 
A. Dilwale
B. Aatish
C. Zamana Deewana
 
 
A. Chori Chori Chupke Chupke
B. Baabul
C. Black
 
 
A. Trishul
B. Amar Akbar Anthony
C. Parvarish
 
 
A. Badlapur
B. Bhediya
C. Jugjugg Jeeo
 
 
A. Ishq
B. Ram Jaane
C. Darr
 
 
  
Please CLICK here to play the Quiz

 

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
