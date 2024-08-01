Bollywood's Rona Dhona Special Quiz

Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

Tears of sorrow, tears of joy, tears of boo hoo, Bollywood's crying game is top notch.

Rona dhona is our quiz theme of the week.

All you have to do is identify the movie by looking at the tears, er, pictures.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

A. Chalte Chalte B. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham C. Saathiya A. Chalte Chalte A. Dayavan B. Saajan C. Dil C. Dil A. Kal Ho Naa Ho B. Veer Zaara C. Dil Chahta Hai A. Kal Ho Naa Ho A. Hulchul B. Khushi C. Mujhse Dosti Karoge B. Khushi A. Love B. Ek Ladka Ek Ladki C. Saajan A. Love A. Dilwale B. Aatish C. Zamana Deewana C. Zamana Deewana A. Chori Chori Chupke Chupke B. Baabul C. Black B. Baabul A. Trishul B. Amar Akbar Anthony C. Parvarish B. Amar Akbar Anthony A. Badlapur B. Bhediya C. Jugjugg Jeeo C. Jugjugg Jeeo A. Ishq B. Ram Jaane C. Darr A. Ishq

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com