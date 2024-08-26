Bollywood's #MondayMotivation to Stay Fit & Fab

Missed your workout, thanks to the pouring rains?

Staying fit during this season can be a task but Namrata Thakker compiles these celebrity images to give you all the #MondayMotivation you need to sweat it out and stay fit.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ranveer Singh/Instagram

Ranveer Singh flaunts his dole shole in this gym selfie and it will compel you to go and workout irrespective of the weather.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals that her favourite go-to asana is the Chakrasana. Here's how you can nail this pose.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

Sharvari takes a page from her Vedaa character to stay fit.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tiger Shroff /Instagram

If there's any celeb who takes fitness seriously, it's Tiger Shroff and his sculpted body proves it.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Saqib Saleem /Instagram

'Care for a biscuit guys,' asks Saqib Saleem while showing off his abs post workout.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Wamiqa Gabbi /Instagram

Wamiqa Gabbi aptly captions this picture: 'Aapki Premiqa ke abs bhi hain aur kuchh ऐब bhi hain'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Diana Penty/Instagram

Another reason to go to the gym? So you can take cute selfies like Diana Penty.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Varun Dhawan/Instagram

Varun Dhawan's washboard abs will drive away your Monday blues and set the mood for the rest of the week.

Photograph: Kind courtesy John Abraham/Instagram

John Abraham dishes out fitness goals even while holidaying.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bobby Deol/Instagram

If Bobby Deol can do it at 55, everyone can.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com