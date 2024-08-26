Bollywood's #MondayMotivation to Stay Fit & Fab

Missed your workout, thanks to the pouring rains?
Staying fit during this season can be a task but Namrata Thakker compiles these celebrity images to give you all the #MondayMotivation you need to sweat it out and stay fit.
Ranveer Singh flaunts his dole shole in this gym selfie and it will compel you to go and workout irrespective of the weather.
Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals that her favourite go-to asana is the Chakrasana. Here's how you can nail this pose.
Sharvari takes a page from her Vedaa character to stay fit.
If there's any celeb who takes fitness seriously, it's Tiger Shroff and his sculpted body proves it.
'Care for a biscuit guys,' asks Saqib Saleem while showing off his abs post workout.
Wamiqa Gabbi aptly captions this picture: 'Aapki Premiqa ke abs bhi hain aur kuchh ऐब bhi hain'.
Another reason to go to the gym? So you can take cute selfies like Diana Penty.
Varun Dhawan's washboard abs will drive away your Monday blues and set the mood for the rest of the week.
John Abraham dishes out fitness goals even while holidaying.
If Bobby Deol can do it at 55, everyone can.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com