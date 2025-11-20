Bollywood's Ladies Cheer Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar held the doors open for *everyone* at a special screening of his new film, 120 Bahadur.

Family, friends, colleagues and veterans lined up to watch his new patriot offering, which is based on the famed Battle of Rezang La, which was fought on November 18, 1962.

Raashii Khanna plays the leading lady in the film.

Farhan Akhtar's mother Honey Irani cheers for him.

Farhan's cousin Farah Khan and his sister Zoya Akhtar.

Farhan's sister-in-law Anusha Dandekar.

Tabu, who is Farhan's stepmother Shabana Azmi's niece.

Saiyami Kher is Tanvi Azmi's niece.

Kajol.

Rekha, who is Honey Irani's neighbour in Bandra, north west Mumbai.

Waheeda Rehman, who lives close to Honey Irani's home in Bandra.

Asha Parekh.

Kritika Kamra.

Richa Chadha.

Sonal Chauhan.

Karishma Tanna.

Rasika Dugal.

Divya Dutta.

Soni Razdan.

Neha Dhupia.

Maheep Kapoor.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff