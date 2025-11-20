HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » Bollywood's Ladies Cheer Farhan Akhtar

Bollywood's Ladies Cheer Farhan Akhtar

By REDIFF MOVIES
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

November 20, 2025 11:30 IST

x

Farhan Akhtar held the doors open for *everyone* at a special screening of his new film, 120 Bahadur.

Family, friends, colleagues and veterans lined up to watch his new patriot offering, which is based on the famed Battle of Rezang La, which was fought on November 18, 1962.

 

Raashii Khanna plays the leading lady in the film.

 

Farhan Akhtar's mother Honey Irani cheers for him.

 

Farhan's cousin Farah Khan and his sister Zoya Akhtar.

 

Farhan's sister-in-law Anusha Dandekar.

 

Tabu, who is Farhan's stepmother Shabana Azmi's niece.

 

Saiyami Kher is Tanvi Azmi's niece.

 

Kajol.

 

Rekha, who is Honey Irani's neighbour in Bandra, north west Mumbai.

 

Waheeda Rehman, who lives close to Honey Irani's home in Bandra.

 

Asha Parekh.

 

Kritika Kamra.

 

Richa Chadha.

 

Sonal Chauhan.

 

Karishma Tanna.

 

Rasika Dugal.

 

Divya Dutta.

 

Soni Razdan.

 

Neha Dhupia.

 

Maheep Kapoor.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

REDIFF MOVIES
Share:

RELATED STORIES

120 Bahadur Trailer Shows Promise
120 Bahadur Trailer Shows Promise
Watch: The War Story Farhan Wants To Tell
Watch: The War Story Farhan Wants To Tell
Men Who Fought To The Last Bullet And Last Breath
Men Who Fought To The Last Bullet And Last Breath
The Heroes Of Rezang La
The Heroes Of Rezang La
The Heroes Who Saved Ladakh For India
The Heroes Who Saved Ladakh For India

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Recipe: Veggie Dumplings In Tomato Sauce

webstory image 2

Kanda Bhajji: 15-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

8 Nations Drinking The Most Scotch

VIDEOS

Congress Mani Shankar Aiyar refuses to comment on Rahul Gandhi s allegations against ECI0:37

Congress Mani Shankar Aiyar refuses to comment on Rahul...

Community led greywater revolution puts Gujarat village on national map2:49

Community led greywater revolution puts Gujarat village...

Peru studying India s demand for separate chapter on critical minerals in FTA Envoy18:40

Peru studying India s demand for separate chapter on...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO