Bollywood's Cutest V-DAY Messages

From Sonam Kapoor to Shilpa Shetty Kundra to Kajol, Namrata Thakker checks out how our favourite celebrities have expressed love on Valentine’s Day.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja shares adorable pictures with hubby Anand Ahuja and writes, 'Forever grateful for you, my forever crush, who hogs the bed and steals the blanket, but I still love you more than online shopping... just don't ask for my fries! Happy love day! #EverydayPhenomenal.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty Kundra/Instagram

Shilpa Shetty Kundra posts a cute holiday picture saying, 'Boyfriend, Valentine... fortunately for him, also husband.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu get all mushy because it's Valentine's Day.

'Here's to falling in love again and again (ideally with the same person)! #happyvalentinesday my person,' she writes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bipasha Basu/Instagram

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover can't get enough of their monkey love even after being married for over eight years.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sriram Nene/Instagram

Sriram Nene pens down a beautiful message for Madhuri Dixit Nene.

'To the love of my life, Happy Valentine's Day.

'From the moment we met, I knew things would be different, and looking back on all these years, I'm grateful to have you by my side. Thank you for standing by me through it all-good times, tough times, and everything in between.

'I appreciate you more than words can express. Here's to many more years of shared memories and moments together. Always and forever.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

Kajol keeps her V-day message short and simple: 'Happy Valentine's Day to myself. I love you.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tovino Thomas/Instagram

Tovino Thomas has advice for all the people in love: 'Get your Valentine some ice cream. Ice cream makes the heart grow fonder, they say.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Karishma Tanna says finding her husband was the luckiest thing that happened to her.

'I love you husband. Here's to falling in love with you everyday. Happy Valentine's Day from us to you all. Spread love and joy.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pranitha Subhash/Instagram

Pranitha Subhash shares some lovely throwback pictures from her Finland holiday with hubby Nitin Raju in honour of V-Day.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Randeep Hooda/Instagram

Randeep Hooda wishes his better half Lin Laishram with a lovely message: 'Love locked forever. Happy Valentine's Day my beautiful wife.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Surbhi Jyoti/Instagram

Surbhi Jyoti shares a loved-up picture with hubby Sumit Suri and writes, 'Today and everyday. Only Love.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Divyanka Tripathi/Instagram

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya celebrate Valentine's Day feeding children and spending time with them.

Vivek reveals, 'This Valentine's Day, love found us in the eyes of these little ones. Time well spent and our hearts are full.'