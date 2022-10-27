Bollywood's 11 Best Diwali Looks

From slaying in saris to rocking designer lehengas, the glam quotient was sky high at Bollywood's Diwali parties this year.

Namrata Thakker looks at the B-town divas who gave us major fashion goals this festive season.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

Kiara Advani’s royal blue velvet lehenga is both chic and classy.

Minimal makeup and a statement neckpiece complement her overall look beautifully.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor channels her inner princess in Designer Manish Malhotra’s Swarovski bejewelled blouse, teamed with a rose gold and copper coloured sequinned lehenga.

We love how she completes her look with a studded hairband.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor, who is set to make her Bollywood debut next year, is a sight to behold in Manish Malhotra’s signature sequinned sari.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Pandey/Instagram

Ananya Pandey ditches the conventional sari look and adds drama to her Diwali avatar by wearing a black chikankari sharara with a layered cape from Manisha Malhotra’s latest collection.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Here’s Priyanka Chopra living up to her desi girl tag in an all-white ensemble while twinning with her daughter and husband.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

Another sari look done right!

Kajol goes for a shaded Manish Malhotra sequinned sari and teams it up with a blouse that shows off her back.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Athiya Shetty/Instagram

We love Athiya Shetty’s easy-breezy Diwali look in an ivory palazzo set and a matching hand-embroidered jacket.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Adli Khan/Instagram

If it’s Diwali, there’s no such thing as too much glitter, at least for Sara Ali Khan.

Her shimmery lehenga choli is so eye-catching.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Shilpa Shetty in a sari can never go wrong. She looks pretty in her blush pink sequinned sari paired with an embellished strappy blouse.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Diana Penty/Instagram

Diana Penty redefines elegance in a metallic sari from designer Asha Jain’s contemporary Indian collection.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

Vaani Kapoor keeps it simple yet graceful in a chiffon sari teamed with an embellished sequinned blouse.