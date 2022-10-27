Bollywood's 11 Best Diwali Looks

From slaying in saris to rocking designer lehengas, the glam quotient was sky high at Bollywood's Diwali parties this year.
Namrata Thakker looks at the B-town divas who gave us major fashion goals this festive season.
Kiara Advani’s royal blue velvet lehenga is both chic and classy.
Minimal makeup and a statement neckpiece complement her overall look beautifully.
Janhvi Kapoor channels her inner princess in Designer Manish Malhotra’s Swarovski bejewelled blouse, teamed with a rose gold and copper coloured sequinned lehenga.
We love how she completes her look with a studded hairband.
Shanaya Kapoor, who is set to make her Bollywood debut next year, is a sight to behold in Manish Malhotra’s signature sequinned sari.
Ananya Pandey ditches the conventional sari look and adds drama to her Diwali avatar by wearing a black chikankari sharara with a layered cape from Manisha Malhotra’s latest collection.
Here’s Priyanka Chopra living up to her desi girl tag in an all-white ensemble while twinning with her daughter and husband.
Another sari look done right!
Kajol goes for a shaded Manish Malhotra sequinned sari and teams it up with a blouse that shows off her back.
We love Athiya Shetty’s easy-breezy Diwali look in an ivory palazzo set and a matching hand-embroidered jacket.
If it’s Diwali, there’s no such thing as too much glitter, at least for Sara Ali Khan.
Her shimmery lehenga choli is so eye-catching.
Shilpa Shetty in a sari can never go wrong. She looks pretty in her blush pink sequinned sari paired with an embellished strappy blouse.
Diana Penty redefines elegance in a metallic sari from designer Asha Jain’s contemporary Indian collection.
Vaani Kapoor keeps it simple yet graceful in a chiffon sari teamed with an embellished sequinned blouse.