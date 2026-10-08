Bollywood Salutes Nana Patekar: 'A Legend Moves On'

'That voice, that intensity, that honesty in every performance he was completely his own. Nana Patekar was truly one of a kind.'

IMAGE: Nana Patekar and Sunny Deol at the Gadar 2 premiere. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points 'That was Nana. Direct, unpretentious, with his own way of saying even the most difficult things.'

'He was honest, fearless and always true to himself. An arresting actor, a towering personality, and an inferno of talent.'

'He was one of those rare actors who never needed to do too much to make you sit up and watch.'

Nana Patekar's death has left the Hindi and Marathi film industries shocked and deeply saddened.

Sunny Deol, Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Anupam Kher, Smriti Irani, Ravi Kishan and several others remembered Nana Patekar's honesty, simplicity, intensity and unforgettable contribution to Indian cinema.

Sunny Deol: Still can't believe Nana is not among us. We never worked together, but we always shared a very special bond that went back many years. Fearless, full of life, he always did what he wanted to do. That's how I'll always remember him. Will miss you, Nana.

Farhan Akhtar: There are some who leave a void in their absence. Nana Patekar was one such person, whose presence could fill up a room and he was a generational talent who commanded our attention when on screen. His work in the arts and his commitment to social causes remain an inspiration to us all. RIP You will be missed sir but never forgotten.

Sanjay Dutt: It's still hard to believe that Nana Patekar is no longer with us. I have so many fond memories of the time we spent together, memories I will always hold close. His passing is a huge loss, not just for those who knew and loved him, but for the entire film industry.

We have lost a remarkable actor, a great artist and a truly special human being. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones. Rest in peace, Nana.

'He was a real person who wore his heart on his sleeve and not just a pretentious actor'

Raima Sen: My mother had the privilege of working with Nana Patekar in Abhay, a children's film that holds a very special place in her heart. She has always remembered those days with so much warmth, and today those memories feel even more precious.

Nana was such a unique and unforgettable presence, and the time they shared while making the film stayed with her through the years. It's heartbreaking to know that he is no longer with us. She remembers him today with love, gratitude, and a very heavy heart. Sending love and strength to his family and everyone who knew him. May he rest in peace.#nanapatekar.

Manisha Koirala: Deeply saddened by the passing of a great actor and a true stalwart of the craft. His contribution to cinema and his dedication to his craft will always be remembered. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti.

Arjun Rampal: Devastated, shocked and deeply saddened to wake up to this news. Can't believe it, this is a huge huge loss to the industry and to all of us, especially people who knew @iamnanapatekar sir personally, whose lives he touched. He lived on his terms, acted effortlessly, shared and most importantly cared.

You will be missed Sir. Thank you for the beautiful performances and unforgettable memories. Prayers for your journey ahead and deepest condolences to your family. RIP.

Randeep Hooda: When I first saw him in Parinda I didn't think I was watching an actor. I thought I was watching a real person. When I met him years later, that feeling stayed with me. He was exactly that, a real person who wore his heart on his sleeve and not just a pretentious actor.

Saddened and shocked by the loss of a one-of-a-kind actor and human being. Honest, fearless and always true to himself. An arresting actor, a towering personality, and an inferno of talent. Rest in peace, Nana sir. You will be deeply missed. Om Shanti.

'Nanaji looked so fit and healthy'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Divya Dutta/Instagram

Divya Dutta: Haven't really been able to process this news!!! NANA SIRE...this is saddenning!! ill always remember your warmth and occassional calls when you saw any of my work!! Or just checking on me! Your humour ,your advice ..will always ring in my ears.and stay in my heart.. and sire...thankyou for your cinema!!! You left us a legacy !!!RIP.

Akshay Kumar: Really saddened by the news of Nanaji's passing. He was one of those rare actors who never needed to do too much to make you sit up and watch. That voice, that intensity, that honesty in every performance he was completely his own. Nana ji was truly one of a kind. It's hard to believe you're gone. Thank you for all the memories. You will be missed more than words can say.

R Madhavan: A legend moves on. Thank you for the unforgettable moments in the Theatres, and the invaluable lessons to actors. I still remember exactly how moved and inspired I felt after watching Prahaar. There will be none other like you, sir. RIP.

Kangana Ranaut: Such a terrible and tragic news especially because Nanaji looked so fit and healthy. OM Shanti.

Pawan Kalyan: Condolences on the Passing of Shri Nana PatekarJi. I convey my deepest condolences on the passing of renowned actor Shri Nana PatekarJi. I pray to the Almighty for his soul to rest in peace and convey my heartfelt sympathies to his family and loved ones.

Shri Nana PatekarJi was an exceptional actor who brought remarkable depth and authenticity to every character he portrayed. His unforgettable performance in Krantiveer remains etched in the memories of cinema lovers. Parinda, Khamoshi, Tirangaa, Agni Sakshi, Natsamrat, Ab Tak Chhappan and Apaharan are among the many memorable works in his illustrious career.

His association with the Indian Army and his service to the nation further reflected his deep sense of patriotism and commitment. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and countless admirers. May his soul rest in peace.

Smriti Irani: Dada. That's what I called him, while the world knew him as Nana Patekar. His calls were as random as they were precious. No formalities, no pleasantries.

Just that familiar voice -- "Kahan hai re?" We barely ever photographed our moments together. Perhaps because one could never imagine there would come a day when photographs would be all I am left with.

I would call him out of the blue, sometimes just to put him on the phone with young talent who admired the legend. And he would oblige, with all the warmth that lay beneath that unmistakably gruff exterior. Today, among the memories I hold closest is one of him cooking for me. No special occasion.

Just Dada, being Dada. Our last conversation still echoes in my ears. 'Aa re Pune, kadhi yeshil? Come to Pune, when will you visit?'

I said, 'Soon.' Guess was not soon enough. See you on the other side, Dada.

'I wish I could simply hug you one more time'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Anupam Kher: NANA PATEKAR THE GREATEST? A couple of hours ago, I received the heartbreaking news that my friend Nana Patekar, one of the finest actors and human beings in Indian cinema, is no more.

I had just finished our performance and taken the curtain call. As I walked into the wings, my director Gajendra told me, "Nana is no more."

After that, I had to meet people, pose for photographs, smile, sit down for a meal while trying to absorb what I had just heard. It was terribly difficult. But somewhere, I felt that Nana would have wanted me to finish my work. Fulfil my responsibility to the people who had come to see us. And then, perhaps, remember him.

Actually, knowing him, I can almost hear him dismissing the very idea of a tribute: "अरे, तो क्या हो गया? मर गया तो कौन-सी बड़ी बात है? सभी मरते हैं!" That was Nana. Direct, unpretentious, with his own way of saying even the most difficult things. I will miss you, my friend. Your warmth. Your hugs. Your extraordinary performances.

And whenever I miss seeing you, I will watch your films. Though today, I wish I could simply hug you one more time. My love and deepest condolences to your family and to everyone who loved you. अलविदा मेरे दोस्त, नाना पाटेकर। बहुत सारा प्यार।

'Nana Patekar possessed a volcanic talent'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kubrra Sait/Instagram

President Droupadi Murmu: Deeply saddened by the passing of veteran actor Shri Nana Patekar. Through his powerful and deeply evocative performances, he brought to life a wide range of human experiences. He portrayed characters that left a lasting imprint on the hearts and minds of people. His commitment to social service reflected his concern for the underprivileged. His passing is a great loss to Indian cinema. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family and admirers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi: Few actors possessed the intensity, individuality and unmistakable presence that Shri Nana Patekar Ji had. He brought remarkable versatility and creativity to every role and gave us characters that will be remembered for generations. He was also admired for his frank and forthright views, never hesitating to express what he believed in.

Shri Nana Patekar's contribution to Hindi and Marathi cinema was immense. His passing leaves a deep void. My condolences to his family, friends and countless admirers. Om Shanti.

The attitude of delivering a jolt like Shri Nana Patekar, his distinct individuality, and a unique impact are seen in very few actors. Bringing remarkable diversity and creativity to every role, he portrayed characters for us that will remain etched in the memory of generations. He also commanded great respect for his clear and forthright views, never wavering while expressing his opinions steadfastly rooted in his convictions.

Shri Nana Patekar's contribution to the Hindi and Marathi film industries was immense. His passing has created a vast void in the artistic world. I extend my condolences to his family, friends, and countless admirers. Om Shanti!

The distinctiveness of Shri Nana Patekarji's acting, his intensity and impactful personality -- these are qualities found in only a few artists. Nana Patekar possessed a volcanic talent and creativity akin to a volcano erupting in his roles, while also bringing to life characters that linger in our memories, ones he portrayed so vividly on the silver screen. Known as a man of quotes and straightforward thoughts, that was his hallmark. Whatever he saw, Nana Patekar expressed his thoughts with striking clarity.

Nana Patekar's contribution to Hindi and Marathi cinema is truly invaluable. With his passing, a void has been created that no one can ever fill. In the grief of his family, loved ones, and countless fans, we stand in solidarity with them. Om Shanti.