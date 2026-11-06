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Bollywood Revs Up Their Diwali Dazzle

By SUKANYA VERMA November 06, 2026 07:33 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Discover how Bollywood's most fashionable stars master the art of festive bling and sparkling jewels for Diwali.

Key Points

  • Ananya Panday exemplifies glowing avatars with oversized earrings and haathphoolS for a festive look.
  • Sara Ali Khan's regal aura is enhanced by her shuddh desi princess style, showcasing effortless elegance.
  • Yami Gautam and Rashmika Mandanna prove that subtle bling, like twinkling earrings or a simple jhumka, can be equally impactful.

Come Diwali and tinsel town's trendiest fashionistas make glitzy appearances in shiny clothing and sparkling jewels. You can too. Learn a thing or two about how to bling it on, Bollywood style, as Sukanya Verma lists her top picks.

 

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya's glowing avatar is perfectly complemented in her pairing of oversized earrings and haathphoolS.

 

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

For all Janhvi's Kylie Jenner fascination, it's her desi girl razzle-dazzle we dig the most.

 

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Udta Teer star's effortless elegance and regal aura fits right into her look's shuddh desi princess brief.

 

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

When the Cocktail 2 star shares her pearls of wisdom, it's for all to see and *sigh* in delight.

 

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

Lady Bebo's head to toe of glitter and glam lets a pop of diamonds do the job.

 

Anya Singh

Anya Singh

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anya Singh/Instagram

With hits like Stree 2, Border 2 and The Ba***ds of Bollywood under her belt, it's truly a case of all that glitters is gold for Anya Singh.

 

Yami Gautam

Yami Gautam

Photograph: Kind courtesy Yami Gautam/Instagram

Nayyi Navelli may have fizzled out but the twinkle in National Award winner Yami Gautam's eyes and earrings is hard to miss.

 

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

Fans of maximalist styling can follow this fashion queen's lead with their eyes closed.

 

Sharvari

Sharvari

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

We feel nothing but pure 'prem' for the Yeh Prem Mol Liya star's gilded glory.

 

Diana Penty

Diana Penty

Photograph: Kind courtesy Diana Penty/Instagram

Ever so impeccably turned out, Diana's classic bandhini and bling combo is instant love.

 

Urmila Matondkar

Urmila Matondkar

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urmila Matondkar/Instagram

And here's why the Rangeela heroine's dazzling presence is sorely missed by the silver screen.

 

Sonali Bendre

Sonali Bendre

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonali Bendre/Instagram

Here's how the '90s It Girl lets her hair accessories do all the talking.

 

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Keep it bold. Keep it beautiful. That's Alia in Alpha-mode for you.

 

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

Shanaya's love for bling extends to her co-created jewelry brand, Indinoor.

 

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

Why go overboard when a simple jhumka can do the trick?

 

Keerthy Suresh

Keerthy Suresh

Photograph: Kind courtesy Keerthy Suresh/Instagram

Whether she's drowning in layers and layers of traditional jewellery like Akka or sporting it in right measure, gold becomes Keerthy.

 

Sobhita Dhulipala

Sobhita Dhulipala

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

The Made in Heaven beauty's Diwali game is *always* on point.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

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