Bollywood Revs Up Their Diwali Dazzle

Discover how Bollywood's most fashionable stars master the art of festive bling and sparkling jewels for Diwali.
Key Points
- Ananya Panday exemplifies glowing avatars with oversized earrings and haathphoolS for a festive look.
- Sara Ali Khan's regal aura is enhanced by her shuddh desi princess style, showcasing effortless elegance.
- Yami Gautam and Rashmika Mandanna prove that subtle bling, like twinkling earrings or a simple jhumka, can be equally impactful.
Come Diwali and tinsel town's trendiest fashionistas make glitzy appearances in shiny clothing and sparkling jewels. You can too. Learn a thing or two about how to bling it on, Bollywood style, as Sukanya Verma lists her top picks.
Ananya Panday
Ananya's glowing avatar is perfectly complemented in her pairing of oversized earrings and haathphoolS.
Janhvi Kapoor
For all Janhvi's Kylie Jenner fascination, it's her desi girl razzle-dazzle we dig the most.
Sara Ali Khan
Udta Teer star's effortless elegance and regal aura fits right into her look's shuddh desi princess brief.
Kriti Sanon
When the Cocktail 2 star shares her pearls of wisdom, it's for all to see and *sigh* in delight.
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Lady Bebo's head to toe of glitter and glam lets a pop of diamonds do the job.
Anya Singh
With hits like Stree 2, Border 2 and The Ba***ds of Bollywood under her belt, it's truly a case of all that glitters is gold for Anya Singh.
Yami Gautam
Nayyi Navelli may have fizzled out but the twinkle in National Award winner Yami Gautam's eyes and earrings is hard to miss.
Sonam Kapoor
Fans of maximalist styling can follow this fashion queen's lead with their eyes closed.
Sharvari
We feel nothing but pure 'prem' for the Yeh Prem Mol Liya star's gilded glory.
Diana Penty
Ever so impeccably turned out, Diana's classic bandhini and bling combo is instant love.
Urmila Matondkar
And here's why the Rangeela heroine's dazzling presence is sorely missed by the silver screen.
Sonali Bendre
Here's how the '90s It Girl lets her hair accessories do all the talking.
Alia Bhatt
Keep it bold. Keep it beautiful. That's Alia in Alpha-mode for you.
Shanaya Kapoor
Shanaya's love for bling extends to her co-created jewelry brand, Indinoor.
Rashmika Mandanna
Why go overboard when a simple jhumka can do the trick?
Keerthy Suresh
Whether she's drowning in layers and layers of traditional jewellery like Akka or sporting it in right measure, gold becomes Keerthy.
Sobhita Dhulipala
The Made in Heaven beauty's Diwali game is *always* on point.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff