Bollywood Revs Up Their Diwali Dazzle

Discover how Bollywood's most fashionable stars master the art of festive bling and sparkling jewels for Diwali.

Key Points Ananya Panday exemplifies glowing avatars with oversized earrings and haathphoolS for a festive look.

Sara Ali Khan's regal aura is enhanced by her shuddh desi princess style, showcasing effortless elegance.

Yami Gautam and Rashmika Mandanna prove that subtle bling, like twinkling earrings or a simple jhumka, can be equally impactful.

Come Diwali and tinsel town's trendiest fashionistas make glitzy appearances in shiny clothing and sparkling jewels. You can too. Learn a thing or two about how to bling it on, Bollywood style, as Sukanya Verma lists her top picks.

Ananya Panday

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya's glowing avatar is perfectly complemented in her pairing of oversized earrings and haathphoolS.

Janhvi Kapoor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

For all Janhvi's Kylie Jenner fascination, it's her desi girl razzle-dazzle we dig the most.

Sara Ali Khan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Udta Teer star's effortless elegance and regal aura fits right into her look's shuddh desi princess brief.

Kriti Sanon

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

When the Cocktail 2 star shares her pearls of wisdom, it's for all to see and *sigh* in delight.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

Lady Bebo's head to toe of glitter and glam lets a pop of diamonds do the job.

Anya Singh

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anya Singh/Instagram

With hits like Stree 2, Border 2 and The Ba***ds of Bollywood under her belt, it's truly a case of all that glitters is gold for Anya Singh.

Yami Gautam

Photograph: Kind courtesy Yami Gautam/Instagram

Nayyi Navelli may have fizzled out but the twinkle in National Award winner Yami Gautam's eyes and earrings is hard to miss.

Sonam Kapoor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

Fans of maximalist styling can follow this fashion queen's lead with their eyes closed.

Sharvari

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

We feel nothing but pure 'prem' for the Yeh Prem Mol Liya star's gilded glory.

Diana Penty

Photograph: Kind courtesy Diana Penty/Instagram

Ever so impeccably turned out, Diana's classic bandhini and bling combo is instant love.

Urmila Matondkar

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urmila Matondkar/Instagram

And here's why the Rangeela heroine's dazzling presence is sorely missed by the silver screen.

Sonali Bendre

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonali Bendre/Instagram

Here's how the '90s It Girl lets her hair accessories do all the talking.

Alia Bhatt

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Keep it bold. Keep it beautiful. That's Alia in Alpha-mode for you.

Shanaya Kapoor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

Shanaya's love for bling extends to her co-created jewelry brand, Indinoor.

Rashmika Mandanna

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

Why go overboard when a simple jhumka can do the trick?

Keerthy Suresh

Photograph: Kind courtesy Keerthy Suresh/Instagram

Whether she's drowning in layers and layers of traditional jewellery like Akka or sporting it in right measure, gold becomes Keerthy.

Sobhita Dhulipala

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

The Made in Heaven beauty's Diwali game is *always* on point.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff