Bollywood's Rakhi Bonds You Didn't Know About

Discover how Bollywood and television stars like Salman Khan, Bipasha Basu, and Alia Bhatt celebrate Raksha Bandhan.

Key Points Salman Khan shares a deep, familial connection with politician and actress Bina Kak, who he considers his rakhi sister.

Bipasha Basu celebrates Raksha Bandhan with fashion designer Rocky S, highlighting their enduring friendship.

Alia Bhatt ties a rakhi to Karan Johar's son Yash, showcasing a sweet bond between them.

Raksha Bandhan is not celebrated only by siblings bound by blood. Many folks in the entertainment industry have tied their unbreakable bonds and special connections with their fellow members from the film and television world.

On Raksha Bandhan, we look at stars, who have embraced each other as 'Rakhi siblings', proving that some relationships are built not by birth but by bonds of the heart.

Salman Khan and Bina Kak's Enduring Bond

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bina Kak/Instagram

Salman and politician Bina Kak have worked together in several Hindi films such as Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, Salaam-e-Ishq, and God Tussi Great Ho. Bina is Salman's rakhi sister.

Many times, Bina has openly expressed her sibling-like and maternal affection for Salman.

Her Instagram account is filled with numerous pictures capturing their cherished moments together.

On Salman's 60th birthday last year, Bina penned a heartfelt note, saying, 'Happy birthday my brother like son. So good to be with you all on your 60th. God bless you with all the goodness of this universe.'

Bipasha Basu and Rocky S: A Fashionable Friendship

IMAGE: Bipasha Basu with Rocky S, right. Photograph: Kind courtesy Bipasha Basu/Instagram

Bipasha considers fashion designer Rocky S her 'Rakhi' brother.

The duo has often been spotted together and has always been a part of each other's important occasions. Bipasha has celebrated Raksha Bandhan with Rocky multiple times, tying him a rakhi< and sharing pictures from the celebrations on Instagram.

Bigg Boss Bonds: Jai Bhanushali and Miesha Iyer

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jai Bhanushali/Instagram

Jai and Miesha have accepted each other as 'brother and sister' and often shares fun and entertaining reels on Instagram.

The two met during Bigg Boss 15, where they developed a close bond. Recently, they featured together in a Raksha Bandhan-themed video for a brand on Instagram.

Alia Bhatt and Yash Johar's Sweet Connection

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dharma Productions /Instagram

Karan Johar's son Yash is like a little brother to Alia.

On Raksha Bandhan, Alia ties a rakhi to Yash.

On 2019, Karan shared a picture of Alia tying a rakhi to Yash, the former as 'didi'.

Mouni Roy and Amit Kapoor's Two-Decade Friendship

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amit Kapoor /Instagram

Mouni shares a close relationship with Aamna Sharif and her husband Amit Kapoor.

Every Raksha Bandhan, she visits their house to tie Amit a rakhi.

Last year, Amit wished his 'sister' Mouni with a touching message: 'Happy happy birthday to my darling sis who has always had my back in every walk of life...over the two decades of our craziness the bond has only grown stronger...so here's wishing you loads of love and happiness and whatever your heart desires ....May our madness continue ...Love you loads my baby sis.'

Nia Sharma and Krystle D'Souza: From Screen to Real Life Sisters

Actresses Nia Sharma and Krystle D'Souza may not meet frequently in their daily lives, but they never miss their special Raksha Bandhan ritual.

The duo, who played sisters in the popular show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, continue their on-screen bond in real life as well, and tie a rakhi to each other every year.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff