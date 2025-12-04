HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Bollywood Quiz: TV Ho Toh Aisi!

By SUKANYA VERMA
1 Minute Read
December 04, 2025 16:04 IST

Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

From Poltergeist where a girl is trapped inside a spooky television to Ringu where a spooky girl crawls out of the TV to Gangs of Wasseypur's iconic opening scene that uses a popular soap drama's familiar tune as a calm before the chaos, television screen has proved to be exceptional or essential prop of storytelling.

And *that* is our theme for this week's quiz fun and filmi Bollywood quiz.

All you have to do is identify the movie from the options listed below.

You have to answer each question before you move on to the next.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/ Rediff
Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
