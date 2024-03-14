News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Bollywood Quiz Of The Week

Bollywood Quiz Of The Week

By SUKANYA VERMA
March 14, 2024 10:20 IST
Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

Take a break from whatever you're doing just now and test your inner filmi keeda with our super fun Bollywood quiz of the week.

All you have to do is identify the movie from the options listed below.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

 
A. Plan
B. Kaante
C. Musafir
  C. Musafir
 
A. Kya Kehna
B. Farz
C. Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega
  A. Kya Kehna
 
A. Zamana Deewana
B. Mohra
C. Taqdeerwala
  A. Zamana Deewana
 
A. Janam Samjha Karo
B. Jeet
C. Doli Saja Ke Rakhna
  B. Jeet
 
A. Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega
B. Takkar
C. Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai
  C. Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai
 
A. Main Khiladi Tu Anari
B. Prithvi
C. Pardesi Babu
  B. Prithvi
 
A. Benaam Badshah
B. Saath Saath
C. Awwal Number
  A. Benaam Badshah
 
A. Veere Di Wedding
B. Ki & Ka
C. Good Newwz
  C. Good Newwz
 
A. Khel
B. Dil Tera Aashiq
C. Wajood
  B. Dil Tera Aashiq
 
A. An Action Hero
B. Anek
C. Meri Pyaari Bindu
  A. An Action Hero
 
  
Please CLICK here to play the Quiz

 

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
