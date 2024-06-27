News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Bollywood Quiz Masti For You

Bollywood Quiz Masti For You

By SUKANYA VERMA
June 27, 2024 12:43 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

Ready for your weekly dose of our fun and filmi quiz?

You know the drill. Simply identify the movie from the options listed below.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

 
A. Champion
B. Moksha
C. Mann
 
 
A. Ek Villain
B. War
C. Shaitaan
 
 
A. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham
B. Baghban
C. Aankhen
 
 
A. Break Ke Baad
B. I Hate Luv Storys
C. Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na
 
 
A. Son of Sardaar
B. Sardar Ka Grandson
C. Mubarakan
 
 
A. Udta Punjab
B. 7 Khoon Maaf
C. Rock On!
 
 
A. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
B. Mujhse Dosti Karoge!
C. Barsaat
 
 
A. Zamana Deewana
B. Taqdeerwala
C. Vinashak
 
 
A. Bluffmaster!
B. Taxi No 9211
C. Billu
 
 
A. The Hero: Love Story of a Spy
B. Heroes
C. Videsh
 
 
  
Please CLICK here to play the Quiz

 

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
'I'd Like To Act Even When I Am 130'
'I'd Like To Act Even When I Am 130'
'How Munjya Changed My Life!'
'How Munjya Changed My Life!'
'Aishwarya And I Are Dying To Work...'
'Aishwarya And I Are Dying To Work...'
'I Can't Do With Varun What I Did With Govinda'
'I Can't Do With Varun What I Did With Govinda'
Sri Lanka coach Silverwood resigns after WC debacle
Sri Lanka coach Silverwood resigns after WC debacle
'Not the pitch you play a World Cup semi-final on'
'Not the pitch you play a World Cup semi-final on'
Recipe: Sahana's Sajjige Roti
Recipe: Sahana's Sajjige Roti

More like this

Deepika Shows Off Her Baby Bump

Deepika Shows Off Her Baby Bump

'Bombay Has An Intoxicating Personality'

'Bombay Has An Intoxicating Personality'

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances